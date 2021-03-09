Only 15 schools in the history of college basketball have entered the NCAA Tournament undefeated. UCLA did it four times under John Wooden. Indiana did it twice under Bob Knight. Nobody has done it since John Calipari and Kentucky did it in 2015.

Gonzaga should join the list soon.

The only thing between the Zags and history is a win in Tuesday night's West Coast Conference Tournament title game, where they are 14-point favorites over a BYU team they've already beaten twice by double-digits. And, yes, I know, people often say "it's hard to beat somebody three times in the same season." But what I also know is that "it's hard to beat somebody three times in the same season" is just a dumb cliche. Truth is, when you're significantly better than your opponent, beating them three times isn't that hard. And Gonzaga is significantly better than BYU, which isn't intended to be a slight to BYU.

I like BYU.

I like BYU so much, in fact, that I have the Cougars No. 22 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. This is a good team capable of advancing in the NCAA Tournament. But Gonzaga is a historically great team, according to any and all metrics. And that's among the reasons KenPom only gives BYU a 14% chance of upsetting the Zags in this third meeting.

Can BYU do it?



Sure, in theory. But, again, Gonzaga is a sizable favorite for a reason and on a mission to join an exclusive club. So the smart money has the Zags improving to 26-0 late Tuesday before they turn their attention to trying to become the first undefeated national champion since Indiana did it in 1976.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings