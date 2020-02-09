College basketball rankings: Gonzaga maintains top spot in Top 25 And 1 after routing Saint Mary's

I made Gonzaga the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 in late December and have refused to drop the Zags despite the fact that the AP Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll both did. My logic for keeping Gonzaga No. 1 has always been simple and rooted in the idea that dropping the Zags while they continue to dominate and win would be tantamount to punishing them for their league affiliation.

And I'm not going to do that.

So Gonzaga entered Saturday No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 41st consecutive day. And if you thought Saturday night's game at Saint Mary's would be the place where Mark Few's team got caught, took a loss and suffered in these and every other rankings, well, it didn't go that way at all. Instead, the Zags dominated Saint Mary's. They scored 53 points in the first half, shot 67.9% from the field in the game and cruised to a 90-60 victory that extended their winning streak to 17 games.

"We feel really good about getting out of here with a win like that," Few told reporters afterward.

On a day filled with impressive performances -- Seton Hall winning at Villanova, Michigan beating Michigan State, etc. -- it's hard to argue anybody was more impressive than Gonzaga. So, needless, to say, the Zags remain No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 42nd straight day.

Gonzaga's next game is Saturday at Pepperdine.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 5 Colorado 7 West Virginia Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Drew Timme got 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 90-60 victory at Saint Mary's. The Zags' 17-game winning streak features 13 double-digit victories. -- 25-1 2 Baylor MaCio Teague made four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in Saturday's 78-70 win over Oklahoma State. The Bears' 20-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Villanova and Butler. -- 21-1 3 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Saturday's 89-74 victory at Air Force. The Aztecs are 24-0 for the first time in school history. -- 24-0 4 Kansas Devon Dotson finished with 18 points and 11 assists in Saturday's 60-46 victory at TCU. The Jayhawks will take an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at West Virginia. -- 20-3 5 Louisville Jordan Nwora finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 80-73 victory over Virginia. The Cardinals will take a 10-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Georgia Tech. -- 21-3 6 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three steals in Saturday's 71-65 win over Saint Louis. Both of the Flyers' losses came in overtime to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. -- 21-2 7 Maryland Anthony Cowan finished with 20 points and seven assists in Friday's 75-66 victory at Illinois. The Terrapins will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Nebraska. -- 19-4 8 Florida St. M.J. Walker scored a team-high 14 points in Saturday's 99-81 victory over Miami. Florida State is 13-1 in its past 14 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Virginia. -- 20-3 9 Seton Hall Sandro Mamukelashvili finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 70-64 victory at Villanova. The Pirates have a three-game lead in the Big East standings with just seven regular-season games remaining. 2 18-5 10 Duke Tre Jones finished with 28 points and six assists in Saturday's 98-96 overtime victory at North Carolina. The Blue Devils will take a five-game winning streak into Monday's game with Florida State. -- 20-3 11 Auburn Samir Doughty made five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in Saturday's 91-90 overtime victory over LSU. Auburn is 10-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. 1 21-2 12 Butler Kamar Baldwin finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 79-76 victory over Villanova. The Bulldogs are 11-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. 1 18-6 13 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with a career-high 33 points in Saturday's 83-77 victory over Minnesota. The Nittany Lions will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Purdue. 3 18-5 14 Colorado Tyler Bey finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 81-74 victory over Stanford. The Buffaloes are 10-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses coming outside of the first two quadrants. 5 19-5 15 Kentucky Nick Richards finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-64 win at Tennessee. The Wildcats are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn. 2 18-5 16 W. Virginia The Mountaineers shot 31.6% from the field in Saturday's 69-59 loss at Oklahoma. West Virginia is just 4-3 in its past seven games with all three losses coming to currently unranked teams. 7 18-5 17 Villanova The Wildcats missed 18 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 70-64 loss to Seton Hall. Villanova will take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Marquette. 2 17-6 18 Marquette Markus Howard made five 3-pointers and finished with 31 points in Saturday's 76-72 victory over DePaul. Marquette is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming in overtime at Butler. -- 17-6 19 Creighton Denzel Mahoney got 18 points off the bench in Saturday's 94-82 victory over St. John's. The Bluejays are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence. 1 18-6 20 Iowa Joe Wieskamp finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 96-72 victory over Nebraska. The Hawkeyes are 6-2 in their past eight games with the only losses in that stretch coming at Maryland and Purdue. 1 17-7 21 Oregon Payton Pritchard missed seven of the eight 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday's 63-53 loss at Oregon State. The Ducks will take a two-game losing streak into Thursday's game with Colorado. 7 18-6 22 LSU The Tigers allowed Auburn to make 40.9% of the 44 3-pointers Bruce Pearl's team attempted in Saturday's 91-90 loss on the road. LSU will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Missouri. -- 17-6 23 Illinois The Illini missed 10 of the 24 free throws they attempted in Friday's 75-66 loss to Maryland. Illinois will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Michigan State. 1 16-7 24 Houston Quentin Grimes finished with 15 points and five assists in Thursday's 75-62 victory over Tulane. The Cougars are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Cincinnati. 1 18-5 25 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 61-58 victory over Michigan. The Buckeyes will take a three-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Wisconsin. NR 15-7 26 Michigan Zavier Simpson made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in Saturday's 77-68 victory over Michigan State. The win doubled as Michigan's sixth Quadrant 1 win. NR 14-9

IN: Ohio State, Michigan

OUT: Arizona, Michigan State