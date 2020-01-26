College basketball rankings: Gonzaga remains atop Top 25 And 1 after 13th straight victory
The Zags have won their seven WCC games by an average of 27.6 points
It was a weird Saturday in college basketball -- mostly because it wasn't weird at all. Fourteen teams in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 were in action. Some were underdogs on the road. And yet none of them lost. They all won. And, yes, Baylor's 72-61 victory at Florida was probably the most impressive performance.
The Bears were underdogs.
They still won by double-digits -- 72-61.
So Baylor will likely maintain its No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday -- which is fine. As I've explained many times, Baylor is a worthy No. 1. The Bears are awesome and accomplished. But, that said, Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1, mostly because to drop the Zags, at this point, would be tantamount to punishing them for their league affiliation.
And I don't want to do that.
Mark Few can't do anything about his West Coast Conference schedule. All the Gonzaga coach can do is schedule aggressively in the non-league portion of his schedule -- and that's exactly what he did. He took his team to the Battle 4 Atlantis, to Washington and to Arizona. He brought North Carolina, which was a preseason top 10 team, to The Kennel. And when that portion of the schedule was completed, the Zags were 14-1 and ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll, the Coaches Poll and the Top 25 And 1. All they've done since is go 7-0 in the WCC while winning their league games by an average of 27.6 points to improve to 21-1 on the season. In other words, the Zags have been dominant and overwhelming. And, right or wrong, I'm not going to drop them while they continue to be dominant and overwhelming.
Sunday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Killian Tillie finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 92-59 victory over Pacific. The Zags will take a 13-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Santa Clara.
|--
|21-1
|2
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win at Florida. The Bears will take a 16-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Iowa State.
|--
|17-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's 72-55 victory over Wyoming. The Aztecs are 20-0 for just the second time in school history.
|--
|20-0
|4
|Kansas
|Devon Dodson finished with 22 points and seven assists in Saturday's 74-68 victory over Tennessee. The Jayhawks will take a four-game winning streak into Monday's game at Oklahoma State.
|--
|16-3
|5
|Florida St.
|Wyatt Wilkes got 19 points off the bench in Saturday's 85-84 victory over Notre Dame. The Seminoles are 7-1 in the ACC and on a 10-game winning streak.
|--
|17-2
|6
|Louisville
|Samuell Williamson got 14 points off the bench in Saturday's 80-62 victory over Clemson. The Cardinals will take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Boston College.
|--
|17-3
|7
|Villanova
|Collin Gillespie finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 64-60 victory at Providence. All three of Villanova's losses are to top-30 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-3
|8
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 87-79 victory at Richmond. The Flyers will take a nine-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Duquesne.
|--
|18-2
|9
|Seton Hall
|Romaro Gill finished with 17 points, eight blocks and six rebounds in Wednesday's 73-64 win over Providence. The Pirates are 7-0 in the Big East for the first time ever.
|--
|15-4
|10
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 74-51 victory over Missouri. The Mountaineers are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|16-3
|11
|Duke
|Matthew Hurt finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 89-59 victory over Miami. Duke is 6-2 in the ACC.
|--
|16-3
|12
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 77-66 victory at Northwestern. Each of Maryland's four losses came on the road to a top-30 KenPom team.
|--
|15-4
|13
|Michigan St.
|Aaron Henry committed five turnovers in Thursday's 67-63 loss at Indiana. Michigan State will enter the weekend in a first-place tie with Illinois in the Big Ten standings.
|--
|14-5
|14
|Oregon
|Chris Duarte finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals in Thursday's 79-70 double-overtime victory over USC. The Ducks are 5-1 in their past six games.
|--
|16-4
|15
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 80-76 victory over Iowa State. Auburn is 5-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|17-2
|16
|Butler
|Kamar Baldwin finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Friday's 89-85 overtime victory over Marquette. The win snapped Butler's three-game losing streak.
|--
|16-4
|17
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 85-80 victory over Rutgers. The Hawkeyes will take a four-game winning streak into Monday's game with Wisconsin.
|--
|14-5
|18
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 76-74 overtime victory at Texas Tech. Kentucky is 7-1 in its past eight games with wins over Louisville and Arkansas.
|--
|15-4
|19
|Houston
|Caleb Mills got 20 points off the bench in Thursday's 63-59 victory over UConn. The Cougars are 9-1 in their past 10 games with four victories against top-75 KenPom teams.
|--
|15-4
|20
|Wichita St.
|Dexter Dennis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-79 victory over UCF. Two of the Shockers' three losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-3
|21
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 72-63 victory at Michigan. The Nittany Lions own four wins over top-20 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-5
|22
|Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 64-62 victory at Michigan. Illinois will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Minnesota.
|--
|15-5
|23
|LSU
|Trendon Watford finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 69-67 victory at Texas. The Tigers will take an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Alabama.
|--
|15-4
|24
|Creighton
|Mitch Ballock made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 83-68 victory at DePaul. All five of Creighton's losses are Quadrant 1 losses.
|--
|15-5
|25
|Rutgers
|Akwasi Yeboah finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-72 victory over Nebraska. Rutgers is 9-2 in its past 11 games with wins over Seton Hall, Penn State and Indiana.
|--
|15-5
|26
|Indiana
|Joey Brunk finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 67-63 victory over Michigan State. The Hoosiers are 5-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|15-4
