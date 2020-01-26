College basketball rankings: Gonzaga remains atop Top 25 And 1 after 13th straight victory

It was a weird Saturday in college basketball -- mostly because it wasn't weird at all. Fourteen teams in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 were in action. Some were underdogs on the road. And yet none of them lost. They all won. And, yes, Baylor's 72-61 victory at Florida was probably the most impressive performance.

The Bears were underdogs.

They still won by double-digits -- 72-61.

So Baylor will likely maintain its No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday -- which is fine. As I've explained many times, Baylor is a worthy No. 1. The Bears are awesome and accomplished. But, that said, Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1, mostly because to drop the Zags, at this point, would be tantamount to punishing them for their league affiliation.

And I don't want to do that.

Mark Few can't do anything about his West Coast Conference schedule. All the Gonzaga coach can do is schedule aggressively in the non-league portion of his schedule -- and that's exactly what he did. He took his team to the Battle 4 Atlantis, to Washington and to Arizona. He brought North Carolina, which was a preseason top 10 team, to The Kennel. And when that portion of the schedule was completed, the Zags were 14-1 and ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll, the Coaches Poll and the Top 25 And 1. All they've done since is go 7-0 in the WCC while winning their league games by an average of 27.6 points to improve to 21-1 on the season. In other words, the Zags have been dominant and overwhelming. And, right or wrong, I'm not going to drop them while they continue to be dominant and overwhelming.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1 rankings