College basketball rankings: Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 heading into its last regular-season game

Gonzaga beat Pacific 86-66 late Thursday to improve to 29-2 and extend its winning streak to 19 games -- all of which have come by double-digits. The Zags have won those 19 games by an average of 30.7 points. So they've been absolutely overwhelming the competition for more than two months without exception.

It's why Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- and also why anybody suggesting Mark Few's team is undeserving of the spot is insane. The Zags are similarly No. 1 in the NCAA's NET rankings thanks in part to an offensive-efficiency rating that ranks first nationally. They have the nation's highest effective field goal percentage. They have the nation's highest 2-point field goal percentage. And their adjusted efficiency rating of 34.45 is higher than the adjusted efficiency rating of 33.76 that Villanova posted last season when Jay Wright's Wildcats won the national championship.

Gonzaga faces Saint mary's on Saturday in its final regular-season game before the WCC Tournament. If the Zags win, obviously, they'll remain No. 1. As for the rest of the Top 25 And 1, the only change from Thursday to Friday is that Washington dropped out after its shocking loss to California. The Huskies were replaced by Villanova.

Friday's Top 25 And 1