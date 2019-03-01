College basketball rankings: Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 heading into its last regular-season game
The Zags have won 19 straight games by an average of 30.7 points
Gonzaga beat Pacific 86-66 late Thursday to improve to 29-2 and extend its winning streak to 19 games -- all of which have come by double-digits. The Zags have won those 19 games by an average of 30.7 points. So they've been absolutely overwhelming the competition for more than two months without exception.
It's why Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- and also why anybody suggesting Mark Few's team is undeserving of the spot is insane. The Zags are similarly No. 1 in the NCAA's NET rankings thanks in part to an offensive-efficiency rating that ranks first nationally. They have the nation's highest effective field goal percentage. They have the nation's highest 2-point field goal percentage. And their adjusted efficiency rating of 34.45 is higher than the adjusted efficiency rating of 33.76 that Villanova posted last season when Jay Wright's Wildcats won the national championship.
Gonzaga faces Saint mary's on Saturday in its final regular-season game before the WCC Tournament. If the Zags win, obviously, they'll remain No. 1. As for the rest of the Top 25 And 1, the only change from Thursday to Friday is that Washington dropped out after its shocking loss to California. The Huskies were replaced by Villanova.
Friday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 11-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 19 straight games by an average of 30.7 points.
|--
|28-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Pittsburgh.
|--
|25-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Virginia Tech. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter.
|--
|24-4
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with nine of those wins qualifying as Quadrant 1 victories. Kentucky is 14-1 in its past 15 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to LSU.
|--
|24-4
|5
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 13-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|23-5
|6
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 12-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|25-3
|7
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Michigan State will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Indiana.
|--
|23-5
|8
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 16-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Nebraska. Michigan is 5-3 in its past eight games heading into Sunday's game at Maryland.
|--
|25-4
|9
|Houston
|The Cougars are 13-1 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over LSU and Cincinnati. Houston will take a 12-game winning streak into Saturday's game with UCF.
|--
|27-1
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 13-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Wisconsin, Louisville, Kansas State, Villanova and Buffalo. Marquette's four-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Villanova.
|--
|23-5
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 13-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at TCU.
|--
|23-5
|12
|LSU
|The Tigers are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kentucky and Tennessee. Tremont Waters has missed LSU's past two games with an "illness."
|--
|23-5
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State, Maryland and Iowa. Purdue will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Ohio State.
|--
|21-7
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-1 in Quadrant 2 opportunities - but still in search of a first Quadrant 1 win. Nevada's chance to get one will come Saturday at Utah State.
|--
|26-2
|15
|Kansas
|Kansas is 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's 15-point win over Kansas State. The Jayhawks are one game back of Texas Tech and Kansas State in the loss column of the Big 12 standings with three regular-season games remaining.
|--
|21-7
|16
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Duke. Virginia Tech is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|22-6
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' two-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Penn State. Maryland is 12-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities heading into Sunday's game with Michigan.
|--
|21-8
|18
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win over Notre Dame. Florida State has only lost three times this season to schools not currently ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|22-6
|19
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's 15-point loss at Kansas. KSU is tied in the loss column with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings with three regular-season games remaining.
|--
|21-7
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's double-overtime loss at Indiana. Wisconsin is 8-3 in its past 11 games with wins over Michigan and Maryland.
|--
|19-9
|21
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes are 11-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Ohio State. Iowa is 5-2 in its past seven games with wins over Michigan and Indiana.
|--
|21-7
|22
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 6-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a six-game winning streak into Friday's game with Miami.
|--
|25-3
|23
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 9-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 12-1 in its past 13 games heading into Saturday's game with Memphis.
|--
|24-4
|24
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford will take a 16-game winning streak into Saturday's regular-season finale at Samford.
|--
|25-4
|25
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-90 KenPom teams. Mississippi State will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Auburn.
|1
|21-7
|26
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 13-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Marquette and Florida State. Villanova is one game back of Marquette in the loss column of the Big East standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|NR
|21-8
IN: Villanova
OUT: Washington
