College basketball rankings: Gonzaga remains No. 2 in Top 25 And 1 after reaching WCC Tournament final
Mark Few's Zags will play Saint Mary's on Tuesday night for the conference tourney title
There are so many ridiculous facts connected to the consistent greatness of Gonzaga's program that it's hard to determine which ones are the most impressive. But here's a good one: Gonzaga will, on Tuesday night, play in the title game of the West Coast Conference Tournament for the 23rd consecutive year.
Think about that.
Not only are the Zags about to be in the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd consecutive year, they're about to play in the championship game of the WCC Tournament for the 23rd straight year. The rosters constantly change -- but the bottom line remains the same in Spokane. It's just one terrific season after another.
"We've had some incredible streaks at Gonzaga," coach Mark Few said following Monday's 81-77 victory over San Francisco that set up Tuesday's showdown with Saint Mary's. "The fact that we can come down here [to Las Vegas], fight our tails off against a really good San Francisco team, knowing that we're playing onward, shows toughness and substance from our guys."
Gonzaga remains No. 2 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. If the Zags win Tuesday night, they'll be WCC Tournament champs for the 18th time in a 26-year span, for the 17th time in a 22-year span and for the seventh time in an eight-year span. By the way, the only school besides Gonzaga to win the WCC Tournament in the past 11 seasons is Saint Mary's. The Gaels reached Tuesday night's title game by upsetting BYU 51-50 late Monday.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
|1
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 66-62 victory at Texas Tech. The Jayhawks will take a 16-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|28-3
|2
|Gonzaga
|Killian Tillie finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 81-77 victory over San Francisco. The Zags are 10-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|30-2
|3
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 76-51 victory over George Washington. Both of the Flyers' losses have come in overtime to schools ranked in the top 35 at KenPom -- namely Kansas and Colorado.
|--
|29-2
|4
|Baylor
|The Bears finished with 16 turnovers and just nine assists in Saturday's 76-64 loss at West Virginia. Baylor is 2-3 in its past five games.
|--
|26-4
|5
|Florida St.
|Dominik Olejniczak finished with 14 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-62 victory over Boston College. The Seminoles are the outright ACC champs.
|--
|26-5
|6
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn missed 14 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 59-56 loss to Utah State in the title game of the MWC Tournament. The Aztecs are 11-1 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with a Quad 3 loss to UNLV.
|--
|30-2
|7
|Creighton
|Marcus Zegarowski finished with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 77-60 victory over Seton Hall. The Bluejays went 13-5 in the Big East and shared the league title with Villanova and Seton Hall.
|--
|24-7
|8
|Villanova
|Justin Moore finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 70-69 victory at Georgetown. Villanova went 13-5 in the Big East and shared the league title with Seton Hall and Creighton.
|--
|24-7
|9
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 71-70 victory at Florida. Kentucky is 9-1 in its past 10 games with wins in that stretch also coming over Auburn and LSU.
|--
|25-6
|10
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates finished with 14 turnovers and just 11 assists in Saturday's 77-60 loss at Creighton. Seton Hall went 13-5 in the Big East and shared the league title with Villanova and Creighton.
|--
|21-9
|11
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan finished with 20 points and eight assists in Sunday's 83-70 victory over Michigan. Maryland went 14-6 in the Big Ten and shared the league title with Michigan State and Wisconsin.
|--
|24-7
|12
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 80-67 victory over Stanford. The Ducks' resume features eight Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|24-7
|13
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 27 points and six assists in Sunday's 80-69 victory over Ohio State. Michigan State went 14-6 in the Big Ten and shared the league title with Maryland and Wisconsin.
|--
|22-9
|14
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with 21 points and 11 assists in Saturday's 89-76 victory over North Carolina. Duke is 3-3 in its past six games with multiple losses to currently unranked opponents.
|--
|25-6
|15
|Louisville
|The Cardinals shot 37.3% from the field in Saturday's 57-54 loss at Virginia. Louisville finished in a three-way tie for second in the ACC standings.
|--
|24-7
|16
|Butler
|Kamar Baldwin hit a game-winning 3-pointer and finished with 36 points in Saturday's 72-71 victory at Xavier. The Bulldogs are 15-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|1
|22-9
|17
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty made eight 3-pointers and finished with 32 points in Saturday's 85-63 victory at Tennessee. Auburn is 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss outside of the first two quadrants.
|1
|25-6
|18
|Wisconsin
|Micah Potter finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 60-56 victory at Indiana. Wisconsin went 14-6 in the Big Ten and shared the league title with Michigan State and Maryland.
|1
|21-10
|19
|BYU
|The Cougars finished with 15 turnovers and just seven assists in Monday's 51-50 loss to Saint Mary's. BYU is 16-3 with Yoeli Childs in the lineup.
|3
|24-8
|20
|Virginia
|Kihei Clark finished with 18 points, five assists and five steals in Saturday' s 57-54 victory over Louisville. The Cavaliers will take an eight-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|23-7
|21
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Sunday's 80-69 loss at Michigan State. The Buckeyes are 6-2 in their past eight games with victories in that stretch over Maryland and Michigan.
|--
|21-10
|22
|Houston
|Fabian White finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 64-57 victory over Memphis. The Cougars have won at least a share of two straight AAC titles.
|--
|23-8
|23
|Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu finished with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Sunday's 78-76 victory over Iowa. Illinois is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Ohio State.
|--
|21-10
|24
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 76-64 victory over Baylor. The Mountaineers are 12-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|21-10
|25
|Michigan
|Michigan allowed the Terrapins to shoot 56.0% from the field in Sunday's 83-70 loss at Maryland. Each of the Wolverines past four losses were to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|19-12
|26
|Iowa
|Joe Wieskamp missed seven of the nine shots he attempted in Sunday's 78-76 loss at Illinois. Iowa is 1-3 in its past four games with the lone win in that stretch coming against Penn State.
|--
|20-11
