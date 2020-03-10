College basketball rankings: Gonzaga remains No. 2 in Top 25 And 1 after reaching WCC Tournament final

There are so many ridiculous facts connected to the consistent greatness of Gonzaga's program that it's hard to determine which ones are the most impressive. But here's a good one: Gonzaga will, on Tuesday night, play in the title game of the West Coast Conference Tournament for the 23rd consecutive year.

Think about that.

Not only are the Zags about to be in the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd consecutive year, they're about to play in the championship game of the WCC Tournament for the 23rd straight year. The rosters constantly change -- but the bottom line remains the same in Spokane. It's just one terrific season after another.

"We've had some incredible streaks at Gonzaga," coach Mark Few said following Monday's 81-77 victory over San Francisco that set up Tuesday's showdown with Saint Mary's. "The fact that we can come down here [to Las Vegas], fight our tails off against a really good San Francisco team, knowing that we're playing onward, shows toughness and substance from our guys."

Gonzaga remains No. 2 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. If the Zags win Tuesday night, they'll be WCC Tournament champs for the 18th time in a 26-year span, for the 17th time in a 22-year span and for the seventh time in an eight-year span. By the way, the only school besides Gonzaga to win the WCC Tournament in the past 11 seasons is Saint Mary's. The Gaels reached Tuesday night's title game by upsetting BYU 51-50 late Monday.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings