College basketball rankings: Gonzaga replaces Tennessee at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1

Duke, barring a surprise, will be No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday because the Blue Devils are No. 2 right now, and the No. 1 team lost Saturday night, and that's just how the AP Top 25 works. When the No. 1 team loses, the No. 2 team moves to No. 1 as long as the No. 2 team didn't also lose in the past week.

Which is fine.

There's nothing wrong with moving the team you thought was No. 2 to No. 1 after the team that was No. 1 loses. And there's nothing wrong with having Duke ranked No. 1 because Duke is awesome, undeniably. But the top three in the Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings looked liked this Saturday morning:

Tennessee Gonzaga Duke

So I'm merely doing on Sunday morning what AP voters will likely do Monday morning -- i.e., moving the team I had No. 2 to No. 1 after the team I had No. 1 lost. Which means Gonzaga is the new No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. And I'm totally aware that Duke fans will find this absurd. But Gonzaga is A) 12-2 vs. top 100 KenPom teams with a neutral-court win over -- wait for it -- Duke, B) in possession of a national-best 16-game winning streak featuring 16 double-digit wins coming by an average of 31.3 points per game, and C) in possession of the nation's best offensive-efficiency rating.

The Zags are worthy.

I refuse to hold their WCC affiliation against them.

So it's Gonzaga No. 1, Duke No. 2, Virginia No. 3, Tennessee No. 4 and Michigan No. 5 -- which I know will have Kentucky fans in my Twitter mentions. But I mostly rank resumes. And I simply do not believe Kentucky -- with a 34-point loss to Duke, a neutral-court loss to Seton Hall, a road loss to Alabama and a home loss to LSU -- has a better resume than any of the five schools I have ranked ahead of the Wildcats.