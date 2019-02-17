College basketball rankings: Gonzaga replaces Tennessee at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1
The Zags have won 16 straight games by an average of 31.3 points
Duke, barring a surprise, will be No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday because the Blue Devils are No. 2 right now, and the No. 1 team lost Saturday night, and that's just how the AP Top 25 works. When the No. 1 team loses, the No. 2 team moves to No. 1 as long as the No. 2 team didn't also lose in the past week.
Which is fine.
There's nothing wrong with moving the team you thought was No. 2 to No. 1 after the team that was No. 1 loses. And there's nothing wrong with having Duke ranked No. 1 because Duke is awesome, undeniably. But the top three in the Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings looked liked this Saturday morning:
So I'm merely doing on Sunday morning what AP voters will likely do Monday morning -- i.e., moving the team I had No. 2 to No. 1 after the team I had No. 1 lost. Which means Gonzaga is the new No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. And I'm totally aware that Duke fans will find this absurd. But Gonzaga is A) 12-2 vs. top 100 KenPom teams with a neutral-court win over -- wait for it -- Duke, B) in possession of a national-best 16-game winning streak featuring 16 double-digit wins coming by an average of 31.3 points per game, and C) in possession of the nation's best offensive-efficiency rating.
The Zags are worthy.
I refuse to hold their WCC affiliation against them.
So it's Gonzaga No. 1, Duke No. 2, Virginia No. 3, Tennessee No. 4 and Michigan No. 5 -- which I know will have Kentucky fans in my Twitter mentions. But I mostly rank resumes. And I simply do not believe Kentucky -- with a 34-point loss to Duke, a neutral-court loss to Seton Hall, a road loss to Alabama and a home loss to LSU -- has a better resume than any of the five schools I have ranked ahead of the Wildcats.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with a neutral-court win over Duke and zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 16 straight games by an average of 31.3 points per contest.
|1
|25-2
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with losses to Gonzaga and Syracuse. Duke will take a nine-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with North Carolina.
|1
|23-2
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers improved to 13-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Saturday's win over Notre Dame. Both of Virginia's losses are losses to Duke.
|1
|22-2
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 23-2 record features a 12-2 mark against top-100 KenPom teams with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1. Tennessee is 19-1 in its past 20 games.
|3
|23-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 16-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-30 loss. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Purdue, Maryland and Villanova.
|--
|23-3
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 11-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with losses to two sub-50 KenPom teams. UK is 11-1 in its past 12 games heading into Tuesday's game at Missouri.
|--
|21-4
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 11-2 in their past 13 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses.
|--
|20-5
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features eight wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a 10-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at San Diego State.
|--
|24-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 14-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-45 loss. Michigan State will take a two-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Ohio State.
|--
|20-5
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars have won nine straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|24-1
|11
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss coming to St. John's. Marquette is 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-55 losses.
|--
|21-4
|12
|Louisville
|The Cardinals are 10-8 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero losses to sub-85 teams. Louisville owns wins over North Carolina, Michigan State and Virginia Tech.
|--
|18-8
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 14-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at West Virginia. Kansas is 8-5 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury.
|--
|20-6
|14
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Texas Tech is 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses.
|--
|21-5
|15
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 13-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams via Saturday's win at Rutgers. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|20-5
|16
|LSU
|The Tigers are 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses after Saturday's game at Georgia. LSU is 14-1 in its last 15 heading into Wednesday's game with Florida.
|--
|21-4
|17
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 12-2 in their past 14 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's seven losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|2
|18-7
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 11-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Tuesday's game at Iowa. Five of Maryland's seven losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|19-7
|19
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 11-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky. Wisconsin will try to snap a two-game losing streak Monday against Illinois.
|1
|17-8
|20
|Villanova
|Villanova is 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Penn. The Wildcats own a one-game lead over Marquette in the Big East standings.
|1
|20-5
|21
|Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 7-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss coming to a school ranked outside of the top-35. The Hokies will take a two-game winning streak into Monday's game with Virginia.
|1
|20-5
|22
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss at Boston College. Florida State will take a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Clemson.
|1
|20-5
|23
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are 7-2 in their past nine games with losses to Kansas and TCU. Iowa State is 8-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Tuesday's game with Baylor.
|1
|19-6
|24
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 9-2 in their past 11 games with wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State. KSU has only lost four times in games in which Dean Wade has played.
|6
|19-6
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls completed a regular-sweep of Toledo on Friday while extending their winning streak to three games. Buffalo is 4-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Northern Illinois.
|--
|22-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' eight-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Houston. Cincinnati is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina.
|--
|20-4
-
