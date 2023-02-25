The West Coast Conference regular-season title will be decided late Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The outcome of the second meeting between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's will either result in the Zags becoming at least co-champions for the 10th consecutive season or Saint Mary's becoming the outright champion for the first time since 2012.

It's high-stakes stuff.

Can't wait.

The Zags propelled themselves into this position by winning five straight games after losing in overtime at Saint Mary's 21 days ago; the Gaels dropped an overtime game at Loyola Marymount five days after beating Gonzaga. That's what led to Saint Mary's being 14-1 in the WCC while Gonzaga sits at 13-2. The final conference standings will be cemented late Saturday, and either the Zags will extend their streak of WCC titles or watch it get snapped by a Saint Mary's team in search of its third Quadrant 1 win.

Drew Timme will likely play a key role.

The soon-to-be three-time All-American is averaging career-highs in points (21.3), rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.2) in 31.8 minutes per game -- also a career-high. He's scored at least 30 points four times this season -- including last weekend when he took 20 shots, made 15 of them and finished with 34 points in a 97-88 victory at Pepperdine.

"Drew was big," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said afterward.

Will he be big again in this one?

As always, we'll see. But Timme did get 23 points and five rebounds in the first matchup with Saint Mary's, a game the Zags led by double-digits before losing 78-70 in an extra period.

Gonzaga is No. 9 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Saint Mary's is No. 15. Saturday night's game is scheduled for 10 ET.

