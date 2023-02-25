The West Coast Conference regular-season title will be decided late Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The outcome of the second meeting between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's will either result in the Zags becoming at least co-champions for the 10th consecutive season or Saint Mary's becoming the outright champion for the first time since 2012.
It's high-stakes stuff.
Can't wait.
The Zags propelled themselves into this position by winning five straight games after losing in overtime at Saint Mary's 21 days ago; the Gaels dropped an overtime game at Loyola Marymount five days after beating Gonzaga. That's what led to Saint Mary's being 14-1 in the WCC while Gonzaga sits at 13-2. The final conference standings will be cemented late Saturday, and either the Zags will extend their streak of WCC titles or watch it get snapped by a Saint Mary's team in search of its third Quadrant 1 win.
Drew Timme will likely play a key role.
The soon-to-be three-time All-American is averaging career-highs in points (21.3), rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.2) in 31.8 minutes per game -- also a career-high. He's scored at least 30 points four times this season -- including last weekend when he took 20 shots, made 15 of them and finished with 34 points in a 97-88 victory at Pepperdine.
"Drew was big," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said afterward.
Will he be big again in this one?
As always, we'll see. But Timme did get 23 points and five rebounds in the first matchup with Saint Mary's, a game the Zags led by double-digits before losing 78-70 in an extra period.
Gonzaga is No. 9 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Saint Mary's is No. 15. Saturday night's game is scheduled for 10 ET.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 22 points and six assists in Wednesday's 89-59 win over Tulane. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at East Carolina.
|--
|26-2
|2
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 41 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 78-76 overtime win at South Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|24-4
|3
Kansas
|Gradey Dick finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Monday's 63-58 win at TCU. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|--
|23-5
|4
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 82-55 win over Ohio State. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Indiana.
|--
|24-4
|5
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 78-71 win at Utah. The Bruins' next game is Sunday at Colorado.
|--
|24-4
|6
Texas
|Tyrese Hunter finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 72-54 win over Iowa State. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|22-6
|7
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 78-68 win over Colorado. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Arizona State.
|--
|24-4
|8
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 73-71 win at Creighton. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against DePaul.
|--
|22-6
|9
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's 97-72 win over San Diego. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|24-5
|10
Kansas St.
|Keyontae Johnson finished with 25 points and four assists in Tuesday's 75-65 win over Baylor. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|21-7
|11
Baylor
|Adam Flagler was 1 of 13 from the field in Tuesday's 75-65 loss at Kansas State. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|20-8
|12
Miami
|Norchad Omier finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-70 win at Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|--
|23-5
|13
San Diego St
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 77-58 win over Colorado State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday at New Mexico.
|--
|22-5
|14
Virginia
|Virginia's starting guards combined to shoot 7 of 29 from the field in Wednesday's 63-48 loss at Boston College. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at North Carolina.
|--
|21-5
|15
Saint Mary's
|Logan Johnson finished with 29 points and seven assists in Thursday's 83-52 win over Pacific. The Gaels' next game is Saturday at Gonzaga.
|--
|25-5
|16
Xavier
|Souley Boum finished with 23 points and three assists in Friday's 82-60 win at Seton Hall. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at Providence.
|--
|21-8
|17
Northwestern
|Ty Berry was 1 of 8 from the field in Thursday's 66-62 loss at Illinois. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday at Maryland.
|--
|20-8
|18
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor finished with 25 points and four steals in Tuesday's 68-63 win over Tennessee. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|--
|21-7
|19
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 87-69 win over Providence. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at St. John's.
|--
|21-7
|20
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler missed nine of the 11 3-pointers he attempted in Tuesday's 68-63 loss at Texas A&M. The Vols' next game is Saturday against South Carolina.
|--
|20-8
|21
Iowa St.
|Iowa State shot just 21.1% from 3-point range in Tuesday's 72-54 loss at Texas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|--
|17-10
|22
Indiana
|Indiana only got six points from its bench in Tuesday's 80-65 loss at Michigan State. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday at Purdue.
|--
|19-9
|23
Nevada
|Will Baker finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 66-51 win over San Jose State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Friday at Fresno State.
|--
|22-7
|24
TCU
|Damian Baugh and Mike Miles Jr. combined to go 8 of 30 from the field in Monday's 63-58 loss to Kansas. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday at Texas Tech.
|--
|18-10
|25
Providence
|Providence allowed the Huskies to shoot 53.3% from the field in Wednesday's 87-69 loss at UConn. The Friars' next game is Sunday at Georgetown.
|--
|20-8
|26
Creighton
|Arthur Kaluma was limited to just two points in Tuesday's 73-71 loss to Marquette. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|18-10