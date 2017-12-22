College basketball rankings: Gonzaga slips after upset loss at San Diego State
No matter what history suggests, or what the metrics say, or what our eyeballs tell us, college basketball fans, just about every year, spend January, February and March discounting what Gonzaga is doing in the WCC unless Mark Few's team records big non-league wins, without taking questionable losses, before the calendar flips.
Which is why the loss at San Diego State is tough.
Yes, the Zags (probably while you were sleeping) lost 72-70 late Thursday to a San Diego State team that had previously lost to Washington State and California, both of which are sub-170 KenPom outfits. So this was not a great loss. And it's a loss that means Gonzaga will enter their West Coast Conference schedule with a 10-3 record featuring losses to top-ranked Villanova, unranked San Diego State and an unranked Florida team that's dropped four of the six games it's played since beating Gonzaga in Portland. The Zags' best win is either a neutral-court win over Texas or a home win over Creighton. That's good but not great.
So here's my prediction for how the rest of this season will play out: The Zags are going to tear through the WCC like usual but be forced to deal with skeptics who scream, "If your best win is over a middle-of-the-pack Big 12 team or a middle-of-the-pack Big East team, how good can you possibly be?" Then Mark Few, one way or another, will guide Gonzaga to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, at which point the doubters will temporarily disappear. Either way, for now, based on the resume, I've dropped the Zags to 21st in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) -- one spot ahead of the Creighton team they handled easily earlier this month.
Friday's updated Top 25 (and one)
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats own wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Temple. Eight of their 11 wins have come by double-digits.
|--
|12-0
|2
|Arizona State
|All but one of ASU's 11 wins have come by double-digits - among the victories over Xavier and at Kansas. The Sun Devils close their non-league schedule Friday against Pacific.
|--
|12-0
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won 11 straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. Michigan State still has two more non-league games before it opens the Big Ten schedule vs. Maryland.
|--
|12-1
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats have won seven straight since losing to Kansas. UK's remaining non-league games are against UCLA, Louisville and West Virginia.
|--
|9-1
|5
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes' perfect record features just one top-50 KenPom win. They won't play another top-50 team until they host Florida State on Jan. 7.
|--
|9-0
|6
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies beat Buffalo easily on Thursday even though their leading scorer, D.J. Hogg, did not play. Texas A&M's resume features four top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|11-1
|7
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 10 consecutive games since losing their season-opener to Texas A&M. Their best win is over Virginia.
|--
|10-1
|8
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating. Their lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia.
|--
|11-1
|9
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' lone loss is a loss at Boston College. That makes them the only team currently in the top 10 of the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-75 KenPom loss.
|--
|12-1
|10
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs have won 16 consecutive games dating to last season. They own wins over SMU, Nevada and St. Bonaventure.
|--
|12-0
|11
|Xavier
|The Musketeers own wins over Baylor and Cincinnati. Their lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State.
|--
|12-1
|12
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners have won seven straight games since losing to Arkansas. Trae Young is averaging 28.5 points and 10.2 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.
|--
|10-1
|13
|Wichita State
|The Shockers have beaten Baylor, Oklahoma State and Marquette. Their losses are single-digit losses to Oklahoma and Notre Dame.
|--
|10-2
|14
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels are the only team in the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-150 KenPom loss. Their resume also features three top-35 KenPom wins.
|1
|10-2
|15
|Tennessee
|The Vols struggled in (but won) Wednesday's game with Furman. Their losses are to Villanova and North Carolina.
|1
|8-2
|16
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won eight straight games since losing to Western Kentucky. They have three top-35 KenPom wins.
|1
|12-2
|17
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have won three straight games since losing consecutive games to Washington and Arizona State. Their resume still features just one win top-50 KenPom win.
|1
|10-2
|18
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won seven straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Rawle Alkins is averaging 16.0 points per game since returning from injury.
|1
|10-3
|19
|Florida State
|The Seminoles have won two straight games since they lost a single-point game to Oklahoma State. FSU's first three ACC games will be against Duke, UNC and Miami.
|1
|11-1
|20
|Baylor
|The Bears have won five straight games since losing to Wichita State. Their other loss came at Xavier.
|1
|10-2
|21
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably victories over Creighton and Texas. Thursday's loss at San Diego State was Gonzaga's first sub-50 KenPom loss.
|7
|10-3
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays have won five straight games since losing at Gonzaga. Their other loss is a single-digit loss to Baylor.
|--
|10-2
|23
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have victories over Nevada and Northwestern. Their lone loss is a loss to Seton Hall in New York.
|--
|11-1
|24
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats closed the non-league portion of their schedule with four straight wins. Next up is UC's AAC opener against Memphis on New Year's Eve.
|--
|11-2
|25
|Arkansas
|The Hogs' resume features wins over Oklahoma and Minnesota. The one bad loss is a 26-point loss at Houston.
|--
|9-2
|26
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates have won six of their seven games since losing a single-point contest to Rhode Island. The only loss in that stretch is a single-digit loss at Rutgers.
|--
|10-2
