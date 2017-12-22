College basketball rankings: Gonzaga slips after upset loss at San Diego State

No matter what history suggests, or what the metrics say, or what our eyeballs tell us, college basketball fans, just about every year, spend January, February and March discounting what Gonzaga is doing in the WCC unless Mark Few's team records big non-league wins, without taking questionable losses, before the calendar flips.

Which is why the loss at San Diego State is tough.

Yes, the Zags (probably while you were sleeping) lost 72-70 late Thursday to a San Diego State team that had previously lost to Washington State and California, both of which are sub-170 KenPom outfits. So this was not a great loss. And it's a loss that means Gonzaga will enter their West Coast Conference schedule with a 10-3 record featuring losses to top-ranked Villanova, unranked San Diego State and an unranked Florida team that's dropped four of the six games it's played since beating Gonzaga in Portland. The Zags' best win is either a neutral-court win over Texas or a home win over Creighton. That's good but not great.

So here's my prediction for how the rest of this season will play out: The Zags are going to tear through the WCC like usual but be forced to deal with skeptics who scream, "If your best win is over a middle-of-the-pack Big 12 team or a middle-of-the-pack Big East team, how good can you possibly be?" Then Mark Few, one way or another, will guide Gonzaga to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, at which point the doubters will temporarily disappear. Either way, for now, based on the resume, I've dropped the Zags to 21st in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) -- one spot ahead of the Creighton team they handled easily earlier this month.

Friday's updated Top 25 (and one)