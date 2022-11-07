I have some good news and some bad news.

First, the good: The 2022-23 college basketball season starts today and every school in the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 is in action. Hooray! Now, the bad: Exactly zero ranked teams are playing each other, and every ranked team is a double-digit favorite against what should be an out-classed opponent. Boo!

It really is a lame way to start things. In a perfect world, the college basketball season would begin every year with at least a few interesting matchups — and on a day that doesn't compete in primetime with the NFL. But this is not a perfect world. If you're wondering, the first marquee matchup of the season will come Friday when Gonzaga and Michigan State play on the USS Abraham Lincoln off the coast of San Diego.

Will there be any notable upsets before then?

As always, we'll see.

Either way, it's just nice to have college basketball back on the schedule pretty much every day for the next five months — especially with big-name bigs like Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis headlining the sport. What is commonly referred to as the Road to the Final Four will surely take lots of twists and turns before a champion is crowned in Houston. It'll be a fun ride. With that in mind, here's one final look at the preseason Top 25 And 1, which will be updated every morning through Selection Sunday just like it does every year.

Top 25 And 1 rankings