I have some good news and some bad news.
First, the good: The 2022-23 college basketball season starts today and every school in the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 is in action. Hooray! Now, the bad: Exactly zero ranked teams are playing each other, and every ranked team is a double-digit favorite against what should be an out-classed opponent. Boo!
It really is a lame way to start things. In a perfect world, the college basketball season would begin every year with at least a few interesting matchups — and on a day that doesn't compete in primetime with the NFL. But this is not a perfect world. If you're wondering, the first marquee matchup of the season will come Friday when Gonzaga and Michigan State play on the USS Abraham Lincoln off the coast of San Diego.
Will there be any notable upsets before then?
As always, we'll see.
Either way, it's just nice to have college basketball back on the schedule pretty much every day for the next five months — especially with big-name bigs like Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis headlining the sport. What is commonly referred to as the Road to the Final Four will surely take lots of twists and turns before a champion is crowned in Houston. It'll be a fun ride. With that in mind, here's one final look at the preseason Top 25 And 1, which will be updated every morning through Selection Sunday just like it does every year.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
1
Gonzaga
The Zags are returning six of the top eight scorers from a team that secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament - among them two-time All-American Drew Timme and fellow double-digit scorers Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton. Gonzaga opens the season Monday against North Florida.
2
N. Carolina
The Tar Heels are returning four starters - among them All-American candidates Armando Bacot and Caleb Love - from a team that beat Duke twice before playing in the title game of the NCAA Tournament. North Carolina opens the season Monday against UNC Wilmington.
3
Houston
The Cougars are returning double-digit scorer Jamal Shead and getting All-American candidate Marcus Sasser back from injury, which provides Kelvin Sampson with a talented and experienced core. Houston opens the season Monday against North Colorado.
4
Kentucky
The Wildcats are returning CBS Sports National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and SEC assist-leader Sahvir Wheeler from a team that was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament - and adding five-star freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston. Kentucky opens the season Monday against Howard.
5
Duke
The Blue Devils are returning Jeremy Roach and pairing him with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class that features three of the best four prospects in the Class of 2022 - namely Dereck Lively, Dariq Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski. Duke opens the season Monday against Jacksonville.
6
Arkansas
The Razorbacks lost every meaningful piece from last season's Elite Eight team besides Davonte Davis but should still be a Final Four contender thanks in part to the addition of five-star prospects Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. Arkansas opens the season Monday against North Dakota State.
7
Baylor
The Bears are returning double-digit scorers LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler from a team that secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament - and adding five-star freshman Keyonte George. Baylor opens the season Monday against Mississippi Valley State.
8
Kansas
The Jayhawks are returning Jalen Wilson, Dajuan Harris and Joseph Yusefu from a team that won the NCAA Tournament - and adding a top-five recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Gradey Dick, MJ Rice and Ernest Udeh, plus Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar. Kansas opens the season Monday against Omaha.
9
Tennessee
The Vols are returning four of the top five scorers - among them Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James - from a team that won the SEC Tournament and got a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee opens the season Monday against Tennessee Tech.
10
UCLA
The Bruins are returning double-digit scorers Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez from a team that made the Sweet 16 - and adding five-star prospects Amari Bailey and Adem Bona. UCLA opens the season Monday against Sacramento State.
11
Creighton
The Bluejays are returning five of the top seven scorers from a team that advanced to the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament - and adding reigning Summit League Player of the Year Baylor Scheierman. Creighton opens the season Thursday against St. Thomas-Minnesota.
12
Texas
The Longhorns are returning the top two scorers from a team that finished 15th at KenPom - and adding a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris, plus Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter. Texas opens the season Monday against UTEP.
13
Indiana
The Hoosiers are returning the top three scorers from a team that made the NCAA Tournament - most notably All-American candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis - and adding a top-10 recruiting class is highlighted by five-star prospect Jalen Hood-Schifino. Indiana opens the season Monday against Morehead State.
14
Auburn
The Tigers are returning four of the top six scorers - among them K.D. Johnson, Wendell Green and Allen Flanigan - from a team that earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn opens the season Monday against George Mason.
15
TCU
The Horned Frogs are returning the top six scorers - including All-American candidate Mike Miles - from a team that beat Kansas late and finished 26th at KenPom. TCU opens the season Monday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
16
Virginia
The Cavaliers are returning the top seven scorers - among them double-digit scorers Jayden Gardner, Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark - from a team that finished 12-8 in the ACC and won two games in the NIT. Virginia opens the season Monday against North Carolina Central.
17
Arizona
The Wildcats are returning Azuolas Tubelis, Kerr Kriisa, Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo from a team that won the Pac-12 and secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona opens the season Monday against Nichols.
18
Villanova
The Wildcats are returning six of the top nine scorers from their Final Four team - among them Brandon Slater and Caleb Daniels. Villanova opens the season Monday against La Salle.
19
Texas A&M
The Aggies are returning every relevant player -- besides Quenton Jackson and Hassan Diarra -- from a team that made the championship game of the NIT. Texas A&M opens the season Monday against UL Monroe.
20
Michigan
The Wolverines are returning a core of Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams that'll be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn and top-40 prospect Jett Howard, the latter of whom was named MVP at the Iverson Classic. Michigan opens the season Monday against Purdue Fort Wayne.
21
San Diego St
The Aztecs are returning four of the top five scorers - among them All-American candidate Matt Bradley - from a team that received a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. San Diego State opens the season Monday against Cal State Fullerton.
22
Oregon
The Ducks are returning three of their top six scorers -- among them double-digit scorers Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier - from a team that started 9-3 in the Pac-12. Oregon opens the season Monday against Florida A&M.
23
Alabama
The Crimson Tide are returning four of their top eight scorers from a team that earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament - and adding a top-five recruiting class headlined by five-star prospects Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley, plus Ohio transfer Mark Sears. Alabama opens the season Monday against Longwood.
24
Purdue
The Boilermakers are returning three of the top seven scorers from a team that made the Sweet 16 - among them All-American candidate Zach Edey. Admittedly, that's not a lot -- but Matt Painter deserves the benefit of the doubt based on the consistency with which he runs his program.
25
Dayton
The Flyers are returning the top five scorers from a team that just missed the NCAA Tournament - among them double-digit scorers DaRon Holmes and Toumani Camara. Dayton opens the season Monday against Lindenwood.
26
Ohio St.
The Buckeyes are returning Zed Key and Justice Sueing from a team that earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament - and adding a top-10 recruiting class featuring transfers Sean McNeil (West Virginia), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State) and Tanner Holden (Wright State). Ohio State opens the season Monday against Robert Morris.
