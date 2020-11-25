The 2020-21 college basketball season has finally arrived — better late than never, better uncertain than non-existent. Needless to say, it's going to be a bumpy ride. Needless to say, it's already been a bumpy ride.

The head coaches at three of the schools ranked in the top 12 of the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 — Scott Drew at No. 2 Baylor, Tom Izzo at No. 11 Michigan State, and Rick Barnes at No. 12 Tennessee — have recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Baylor has had to cancel games. Tennessee has had to cancel games. So some of the early marquee matchups we've been looking forward to for weeks are no longer scheduled to happen. And, yeah, that's too bad.

But there will still be games!

There won't be as many as usual, obviously. But there will still be games — presumably nearly every day for the next four-plus months. So in keeping with tradition, and because it's my job, I'll be updating the Top 25 And 1 every morning of this season until we have a bracket for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. And if you've been following along this offseason, you already know Gonzaga will start things at No. 1.

The Zags are loaded.

I would've felt comfortable typing that sentence even before Tuesday's news that former Florida starter Andrew Nembhard has received a waiver from the NCAA to play for Mark Few this season. But now the Zags are even more loaded. And I can't wait to watch them be tested for the first time Thursday when they play Kansas in Fort Myers, Florida.

