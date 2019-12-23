College basketball rankings: Gonzaga takes over No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll after Kansas loses to Villanova

A season full of upsets has netted us a new No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll rankings yet again. This week, with Kansas becoming the latest No. 1 to fall victim, it's Gonzaga that benefits with a bump in the poll. The 13-1 Bulldogs jumped one spot to take over the No. 1 spot from the Jayhawks, earning 23 first-place votes from coaches. Behind them at No. 2 -- like the AP Top 25 -- is 11-1 Ohio State, which earned seven first-place votes.

Both programs parlayed big weeks into prime spots in this week's rankings, Gonzaga with wins over North Carolina and Eastern Washington, and Ohio State with a win over Kentucky the cherry on top of a week that started with a convincing home win over Southeast Missouri State.

While the order of the remaining top five this week is nearly entirely different than last, the teams remained the same. Duke stayed at No. 3, Louisville moved up one spot to No. 4 and Kansas dropped from No. 1 to No. 5.

New to the poll is West Virginia and Wichita State, which land at No. 23 and No. 25, respectively. Tennessee, North Carolina and VCU dropped out of the rankings.

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Iowa 54; Colorado 42; Seton Hall 37; Xavier 36; Tennessee 34; Utah St. 30; Purdue 26; Northern Iowa 24; Marquette 24; Stanford 17; Creighton 15; Indiana 14; St. Mary's 12; North Carolina 11; DePaul 9; VCU 7; Liberty 5; Arkansas 2; Oklahoma 1.