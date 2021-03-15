There's a consensus among coaches on who the best team in college basketball is for the first time this season. The Coaches Poll released on Monday returned Gonzaga (26-0) to the unanimous No. 1 spot in the rankings as the NCAA Tournament rapidly approaches. The Bulldogs garnered all 32 first-place votes.

In recent weeks, Michigan and Baylor's rise had pulled away from coaches reaching consensus. This unanimous decision, however, gives Gonzaga its proper due as the clear favorite entering March Madness. In defeating Saint Mary's and BYU in the WCC Tournament, the Zags became just the 20th team in NCAA history to enter the NCAA Tournament with an undefeated record. On Sunday, they earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 68-team bracket.

Rounding out the top five this week is Illinois, Baylor, Michigan and Alabama. Baylor and Illinois traded spots while Michigan and Alabama held steady. It's the highest ranking for the Illini all season. Houston, Ohio State, Iowa, Texas and Arkansas comprise the 6-10 spots.

Others receiving votes: Brigham Young 55; St. Bonaventure 42; Oklahoma 42; Connecticut 33; Georgia Tech 18; Wichita St. 14; Louisiana State 13; Drake 10; Tennessee 9; Winthrop 8; Missouri 8; North Texas 3; Clemson 3; Georgetown 2; UCLA 1; UC Santa Barbara 1.