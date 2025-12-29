Mark Few has won 22 West Coast Conference regular-season championships in his first 26 years as Gonzaga's coach. Barring a surprise, he'll add one more this season before taking his program to the new Pac-12.

Certainly nothing that happened Sunday suggested otherwise, as the Zags dominated Pepperdine in a 96-56 victory that pushed them to 13-1 overall and 1-0 in league play heading into Tuesday's game at San Diego. It was Gonzaga's 50th straight win over the Waves.

"That's just a crazy stat," Few told The Spokesman-Review's Theo Lawson. "I had no idea. My first years as a head coach, they were our fiercest rival."

Not so much anymore. The last time Gonzaga lost to Pepperdine was Jan. 18, 2002. Zags freshman Davis Fogle was still more than four years from birth on that day. He scored 15 points in 16 minutes against the Waves on Sunday.

None of this should be interpreted as a shot at Pepperdine, necessarily. Truth is, nobody in the WCC -- other than Saint Mary's, kinda -- has proven capable of challenging the Zags in any sort of meaningful way for decades. Gonzaga appears to be one of the small handful of programs operating outside of the traditional power structure that's been able to maintain its place in the sport while revenue-sharing and big NIL deals have largely grown the divide between the haves and have-nots. It's a testament to Few and why he'll someday be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Gonzaga is No. 7 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Michigan remains No. 1 for the 20th consecutive day. KenPom.com currently projects the Zags to finish 17-1 in league games their final season in the WCC. That projection would have them winning the conference by three games and in position to perhaps secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for what would be a sixth time in program history.

