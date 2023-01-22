In early October, Big 12 coaches cast their annual preseason ballots and pegged Kansas State as the No. 10 team in the conference. Reminder: The Big 12 only consists of 10 teams. As we sit here in late January, however, first-year coach Jerome Tang and Kansas State have proven to be at the extreme of one spectrum on the standings -- just not the one many predicted

After stumbling on the road last week at TCU, the No. 13 Wildcats stacked home wins this week over No. 2 Kansas and Texas Tech to improve to 6-1 in Big 12 play while seizing the No. 1 spot in the regular-season title race in the toughest conference in college basketball. Tang and the gang lead our weekly grades column this week as one of three teams with A+ report cards as they continued their ascent into the upper echelon of the sport.

The middle and bottom of the report card for teams this week is somewhere between some extremes. You'll find the usuals at the bottom -- Georgetown and Texas Tech among them -- but there are plenty of surprise Cs and Ds for teams that are typically teacher's pets who pass with flying colors. (Looking at you, Houston. Falling as a 19.5-point favorite on Sunday to Temple will ding ya.)

Let's dive into the report card for this week. Keep in mind the cycle runs Monday-Sunday.

College basketball grades: This week's report card