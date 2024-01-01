It's the official end of the 2023 calendar year and the end of a semester, so before we turn the page to a new year and look ahead to college basketball's second and most important semester -- replete with conference play, conference tournaments and March Madness -- it's time to first kick off our first official report card series of the season.

I'll be the teacher now and moving forward, and each week, I will hand out grades for a number of teams based on performances, with the evaluation period running Monday-Sunday.

The first grades of the season are chock-full of both good and bad for some of the sport's best and worst, highlighted by the highs of No. 1 Purdue and two undefeateds -- Houston and James Madison -- along with some struggling squads ranging from FAU (yikes!) to USC (yikes yikes!).

Let's hop to it. Class is officially in session.

College basketball grades: This week's report card