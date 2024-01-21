We are nearly three months (!) into the college basketball season, and as we inch closer and closer to the sweet rhythms of March Madness, some of the best teams in the sport are beginning to get into a groove. Tennessee and Auburn dismantled their respective opponents this week to stay atop the SEC standings. UNC handled business both inside the Dean Dome and away from it to move its ACC record a perfect 7-0. And No. 1 UConn made quick work of Creighton and outlasted Villanova in Philly to improve to 17-2, likely retaining its top ranking for another week in the process.

Grooves aren't all gravy though, baby. While some of the top teams are clearly separating themselves, some of the lesser teams are doing the same -- in the opposite direction. Oklahoma State, DePaul, Vandy and Missouri all remained winless in league play, the only Power Six programs yet to notch a victory in conference play. And the usual suspects of USC and Louisville continued to underwhelm.

Overall there was lots of good and plenty of bad in the last week, and this week's report card reflects as much -- with two rare A+ grades and multiple teams drawing an F for the first time all season.

Our weekly grades are below. As always, the grades are handed out based on the week that was, running from Monday-Sunday.

College basketball grades: This week's report card