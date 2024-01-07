What a week it was in college basketball. Coming off a long Christmas break, there was plenty of action as conference play ramped up, giving us plenty to analyze and discuss in this week's report card. Now that class is back in session, I have vowed one thing as a resolution in 2024 for this space: grade more critically.

In related news, I'm sad to report I've already failed. Houston was fantastic this week in remaining unbeaten, Tennessee and North Carolina looked the part of conference contenders, and Kentucky and Seton Hall both got big wins on Saturday that provided fresh perspective for reset expectations moving forward. I couldn't help but hand out a lot of A grades. That's on me.

I did, however, do my best to recover from such graciousness by handing out my first F of the season. Things are skipping press conference-level bad in Westwood right now after a humiliating home loss to lowly Cal over the weekend. Vibes are bad, offense is bad, everything is ... bad. They were graded accordingly.

Let's hop to the report card. As always, the grades are handed out based on the week that was, running from Monday-Sunday.

College basketball grades: This week's report card