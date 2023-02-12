It's Sunday, folks, which means it's time for our weekly report card grading some of the best -- and worst -- teams from the week that was in college basketball. Get your pen and paper, because class is officially in session and I've run out of patience for some underachievers.

Yes, Kentucky, that'd be you. I graded you fairly last week after wins over Ole Miss and Florida, but Big Blue Nation must sit with a big "F" for its form this week. It's one thing to lose at home by 15 points to Arkansas -- a team that's surging towards the finish -- but it's quite another to fall by eight to lowly Georgia. Yes, it was on the road, and yes, UK was shorthanded. I get it. But with the season potentially on the line, the Wildcats were a no-show early. The Wildcats should've been clawing for their season, but instead looked lifeless with an 0-2 week now putting their season on the brink.

Oh, but Kentucky fans can take solace in one thing: It is not alone since Clemson also drew out a rare "F." There was a time not long ago when the Tigers looked like the class of the ACC by a mile; however, they took their third consecutive loss this week, falling by 20 points on the road at flailing UNC in their only matchup on the week.

To prove it is capable of earning high marks from me (I'm a nice teacher, I promise!), I handed out twice as many "A" grades as "F's" grades this week thanks to some strong showings from UCLA, Houston and others. Then there's No. 1 Purdue, which fell in a stunner to Northwestern on Sunday. We'll get to you, too, Boilermakers.

Let's dive into the report card for this week. As always, keep in mind the cycle runs Monday-Sunday.

College basketball grades: This week's report card