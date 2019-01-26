College Basketball Rankings: Here's how the Kentucky vs. Kansas showdown will impact the Top 25 And 1
The Jayhawks are No. 7 and the Wildcats are No. 10 in Saturday's updated rankings
Kansas is 16-3 and tied for first in the Big 12. So, big picture, things are fine. But there's no denying the Jayhawks have continued to be a little shaky, relatively speaking, without Udoka Azubuike in the lineup.
KU is 4-2 since losing its starting center for the season -- with the losses coming at Iowa State and at West Virginia. Beyond that, the Jayhawks got pushed by Baylor on the road, only beat Texas by a bucket at home, and needed to rally earlier this week to top Iowa State inside Allen Fieldhouse. And did you realize Kansas is just 1-3 in road games this season with a pair of losses to unranked opponents? Because it's true. And it's among the reasons why the odds are stacked against the Jayhawks on Saturday at Kentucky.
UK is 11-0 at home.
KU is 1-3 on the road.
So give the edge to John Calipari's Wildcats; they're 6-point favorites for a reason. But, that said, this is still a game between two teams ranked in the top 10 of Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. So Bill Self stealing one on the road to snap Kentucky's five-game winning streak isn't completely out of the question.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 17-1 record includes nine wins over top-100 KenPom teams - most notably Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee's lone loss is a neutral-court loss in overtime to Kansas.
|--
|17-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 23-point win over Wake Forest on Tuesday. Virginia is 6-1 vs. top-55 KenPom teams with victories over Virginia Tech and Maryland.
|--
|17-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 10 straight since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features five wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court win over Duke at the Maui Invitational.
|--
|19-2
|4
|Duke
|Duke cruised at Pitt on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 without Tre Jones. The Blue Devils are 7-2 vs. top-55 KenPom teams with the losses coming to Gonzaga and Syracuse.
|--
|16-2
|5
|Michigan
|The Wolverines extended Indiana's losing streak to six games on Friday after holding the Hoosiers to just 18 first-half points. Michigan's resume features 10 wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-10 losses.
|--
|19-1
|6
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won 13 straight since losing in overtime at Louisville. Michigan State's resume features 10 wins over top-75 KenPom teams - among them road victories at Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State and Florida.
|--
|18-2
|7
|Kansas
|Dedric Lawson finished ith 29 points and 15 rebounds in Monday's win over Iowa State. KU's resume includes 10 wins over top-50 KenPom teams - among them victories over Tennessee and Michigan State.
|--
|16-3
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at UNLV.
|--
|19-1
|9
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Virginia Tech and NC State. UNC is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|15-4
|10
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' 21-point victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday extended their winning streak to five games. UK is 6-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's showdown with Kansas at Rupp Arena.
|--
|15-3
|11
|Marquette
|Marquette's resume includes eight wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-50 losses. The Golden Eagles will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Xavier.
|--
|17-3
|12
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' seven-game winning streak was snapped Monday at Michigan State. Three of Maryland's four losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|16-4
|13
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 1-2 in their past three games with the losses coming at Virginia and at North Carolina. Virginia Tech lost both of those games by more than 20 points.
|--
|15-3
|14
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats have only lost twice this season with Dean Wade in the lineup. KSU's four-game winning streak includes victories over Iowa State and TCU.
|--
|15-4
|15
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have dropped three straight games, most recently Tuesday's game at Kansas State by 13 points. Texas Tech will enter Saturday's game with Arkansas with a 4-4 record vs. top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|15-4
|16
|Houston
|Houston beat East Carolina on Wednesday to extend its home winning streak to 30 games. The Cougars are 6-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Sunday's game at Tulsa.
|--
|19-1
|17
|Louisville
|The Cardinals beat NC State Thursday to extend their winning streak to four games and improve to 8-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. Three of Louisville's five losses are to teams ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|14-5
|18
|Villanova
|Villanova's seven-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 6-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East team still without a league loss.
|--
|15-4
|19
|Auburn
|Auburn's loss at South Carolina on Tuesday dropped the Tigers to 4-4 in their past eight games. Bruce Pearl's team is 5-5 vs. top-100 KenPom opponents.
|--
|13-5
|20
|NC State
|The Wolfpack started the season 13-1 but have gone 2-3 in their past five games to drop to 15-4. NC State is 6-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-150 loss.
|--
|15-4
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls bounced back from their first league loss by winning at Kent State on Friday. Buffalo is 4-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with victories over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|--
|18-2
|22
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio State. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-30 KenPom teams.
|--
|13-6
|23
|LSU
|The Tigers have won eight straight games since losing at Houston. LSU is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at Missouri.
|--
|15-3
|24
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes' five-game winning streak came to an end Thursday via a 15-point loss at home to Michigan State. All four of Iowa's losses are to top-10 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-4
|25
|Ole Miss
|The Rebels are 1-2 since entering the AP poll after Tuesday's 21-point loss at Alabama. Ole Miss will enter Saturday's game with Iowa State with a 4-4 record against top-75 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-4
|26
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs dropped to 2-3 in their past five games after Tuesday's 21-point loss at Kentucky. Mississippi State is 6-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with Auburn.
|--
|14-4
