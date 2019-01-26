College Basketball Rankings: Here's how the Kentucky vs. Kansas showdown will impact the Top 25 And 1

Kansas is 16-3 and tied for first in the Big 12. So, big picture, things are fine. But there's no denying the Jayhawks have continued to be a little shaky, relatively speaking, without Udoka Azubuike in the lineup.

KU is 4-2 since losing its starting center for the season -- with the losses coming at Iowa State and at West Virginia. Beyond that, the Jayhawks got pushed by Baylor on the road, only beat Texas by a bucket at home, and needed to rally earlier this week to top Iowa State inside Allen Fieldhouse. And did you realize Kansas is just 1-3 in road games this season with a pair of losses to unranked opponents? Because it's true. And it's among the reasons why the odds are stacked against the Jayhawks on Saturday at Kentucky.

UK is 11-0 at home.

KU is 1-3 on the road.

So give the edge to John Calipari's Wildcats; they're 6-point favorites for a reason. But, that said, this is still a game between two teams ranked in the top 10 of Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. So Bill Self stealing one on the road to snap Kentucky's five-game winning streak isn't completely out of the question.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1