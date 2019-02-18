College basketball rankings: Here's why Gonzaga, and not Duke, is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1

I knew two things were guaranteed to happen when I updated the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings Sunday morning -- specifically that Duke fans would be mad because I had Gonzaga No. 1 and Duke No. 2, and that Kentucky fans would be mad because, well, because they just stay mad.

(I'm kidding!)

(Kinda!)

And guess what?

I'm actually OK with folks who think Duke should be No. 1 because, like I explained Sunday morning, there's a sensible case to be made for the Blue Devils. My issue is with the people who insist there's just no way Gonzaga could be No. 1 because, like I explained Sunday morning, there's also a sensible case to be made for the Zags considering they are A) 25-2 with a neutral-court win over Duke and zero losses to teams ranked outside of the top 10, B) 12-2 vs. top 100 KenPom teams, C) in possession of a national-best 16-game winning streak featuring 16 double-digit wins coming by an average of 31.3 points per contest, and D) the owner of the nation's best offensive-efficiency rating.

There's nothing crazy about having that team No. 1.

As for Kentucky, again, I'm totally cool with folks who think UK should be in the top five because it's fairly easy to make that argument too. My issue is with the people who insist it's crazy to have Kentucky outside of the top five because, for a variety of reasons, there's nothing crazy about having Kentucky behind Gonzaga, Duke, Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan, which is the case in the Top 25 And 1. And my even bigger issue is with weirdos who tweeted me all day Sunday asking why I "dropped Kentucky" after the Wildcats beat Tennessee and why "Michigan jumped Kentucky" after the Wildcats beat Tennessee.

That. Is. Not. What. Happened.

If I live to be a million, I still I'll never understand why these daily rankings are so hard for so many to follow. But they obviously are. So let me make this as simple as possible. Please try to follow along.

Michigan was No. 5 and Kentucky was No. 6 in Saturday morning's Top 25 And 1. Here's proof. Then Michigan beat Maryland by double-digits on Saturday afternoon while Kentucky beat Tennessee by double-digits on Saturday night. And on Sunday morning I still had Michigan No. 5 and Kentucky No. 6. Here's proof. In other words, Michigan didn't jump Kentucky; Michigan was already ahead of Kentucky. And Kentucky didn't drop to No. 6; Kentucky was already No. 6.

Got it? Good!

If you're a smart Kentucky fan, please pass this along to some of the not-so-smart Kentucky fans. I thank you in advance on behalf of my Twitter mentions.

