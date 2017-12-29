College basketball rankings: Here's why Louisville isn't ranked in the Top 25 (and 1)

The biggest game on Friday's schedule is obviously Louisville at Kentucky. It's a matchup between intense rivals, neither of which is having the type of season its fans wanted, or expected, in the preseason.

UK is 9-2 with zero top-35 KenPom wins and a neutral-court loss to unranked UCLA. That's a resume that's taken the Wildcats from fifth to 17th in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Meantime, Louisville is 10-2 with zero top-85 KenPom wins and a home loss to a Seton Hall team that subsequently lost at Rutgers. That's a resume so lacking that the Cardinals are no longer ranked anywhere in the Top 25 (and one).

So both teams need this win Friday.

Tip is scheduled for 1 p.m ET.

You can watch it on CBS.

As for Friday morning's update of the Top 25 (and one), the only change is a result of Seton Hall beating Creighton Thursday night. I had Creighton ranked 22nd and Seton Hall ranked 26th on Thursday morning. So, after Seton Hall beat the Bluejays 90-84, I simply flipped the two schools -- meaning Seton Hall is now 22nd and Creighton, which still has zero top-50 KenPom wins, is now 26th. Creighton's next chance to get a top-50 win should come Jan. 9 when Butler visits Omaha. That'll be followed by a game at Xavier and the regular-season rematch with Seton Hall.

Friday's updated Top 25 (and one)