It's never been harder to project next season's rosters in April than it is right now. And, yes, I know I've written that sentence before, specifically last year. But it's a sentence that's still true because as difficult as this task was in April 2024, trust me, it's even more difficult in April 2025 considering all of the movement that's happening throughout the sport as a result of big NIL offers and automatic transfer-waivers.
It's wild out there.
There are still dozens of impactful players sitting in the transfer portal and dozens more contemplating whether to join them before it closes on April 22. So, however your favorite team's projected roster looks right now, just know that it will change, for better or worse, before the season begins.
So let me tell you how we're gonna do the Top 25 And 1 this offseason.
I've made educated guesses based on public reporting and off-the-record conversations with sources about which players will and will not enter and remain in the 2025 NBA Draft. Will every projection prove correct? Probably not. So, as always, I'll adjust when an adjustment is required.
As for transfers, I'm assuming nothing — point being if a player is in the transfer portal, these rankings will not project him onto any roster until he commits to a specific school. That means I'll likely be updating the Top 25 And 1 regularly in the coming days, weeks and months. So be prepared for that. And let the record show that the Houston Cougars will start at No. 1 in Version 1 of the 2025-26 preseason Top 25 And 1.
Why Houston?
First and foremost, Kelvin Sampson.
He's guided the program to six straight Sweet 16 appearances — one of which resulted in a trip to the national semifinals, another of which culminated in an appearance in this week's national title game. He's excellent, a future Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer and always worth of the benefit of the doubt. From his national runner-up team, I'm projecting the Cougars to return four of the top seven scorers — specifically Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, Terrance Arceneaux and Joseph Tugler. That core will be joined by a recruiting class that's currently ranked second nationally, according to 247Sports, and highlighted by top-25 prospects Chris Cenac Jr., Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings. So, yeah, the Cougars lost a second-half, double-digit lead Monday night against Florida and then lost the title game. That's rough. But it should surprise nobody if Sampson and the Cougars return to the same stage next April in Indianapolis.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning four of the top seven scorers - specifically Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, Terrance Arceneaux and Joseph Tugler - from a team that finished 35-5 and advanced to the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star freshman Chris Cenac Jr., four-star freshmen Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings and Sam Houston transfer Kalifa Sakho.
|2
|35-5
|2
Duke
|This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Tyrese Proctor, Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster - from a team that finished 35-4 and advanced to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star freshmen Cameron Boozer and Shelton Henderson and four-star freshmen Nikolas Khamenia and Cayden Boozer.
|--
|35-4
|3
Purdue
|This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning each of the top six scorers - specifically Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Daniel Jacobsen, C.J. Cox and Myles Colvin - from a team that finished 24-12 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff.
|15
|24-12
|4
Alabama
|This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning five of the top 11 scorers - specifically Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Aden Holloway, Derrion Reed, Jarin Stevenson and Aidan Sherrell - from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Miami transferJalil Bethea, Florida State transfer Tayor Bol Bowen, Bucknell transfer Noah Williamson and four-star freshmen London Jemison, Davion Hannah and Amari Allen.
|4
|28-9
|5
UConn
|This ranking is based on the Huskies returning four of the top seven scorers - specifically Solo Ball, Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed and Jaylin Stewart - from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr., five-star freshman Braylon Mullins and four-star freshmen Darius Adams and Eric Reibe.
|NR
|24-11
|6
UCLA
|This ranking is based on the Bruins returning three of the top four scorers - specifically Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr. and Skyy Clark - from a team that finished 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class featuring New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent, Michigan State transfer Xavier Booker, Kansas City transfer Jamar Brown and San Diego transfer Steven Jamerson.
|20
|23-11
|7
Iowa St.
|This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning three of the top five scorers - specifically Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey - from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia transfer Blake Buchanan, Purdue Fort Wayne transfer Eric Mulder, Eastern Washington transfer Mason Williams and four-star freshman Jamarion Batemon.
|6
|25-10
|8
Arizona
|This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning four of the top eight scorers - specifically Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, Motiejus Krivas and Anthony Dell'Orso - from a team that finished 24-13 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star freshman Koa Peat and four-star freshman Dwayne Aristode.
|8
|24-13
|9
Florida
|This ranking is based on the Gators returning seven of the top 10 scorers - specifically Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh, Denzel Aberdeen. Reuben Chinyelu, Sam Alexis, Urban Klavzar and Micah Handlogten - from a team that finished 36-4 and won the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star freshmen CJ Ingram and Alex Lloyd.
|5
|36-4
|10
St. John's
|This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning five of the top 10 scorers - specifically Zuby Ejiofor, Simeon Wilcher, Vince Iwuchukwu, Jaiden Glover and Sadiku Abine Ayo - from a team that finished 31-5 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Bryce Hopkins and Arizona State transfer Joson Sanon.
|3
|31-5
|11
Michigan
|This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning two of the top eight scorers - specifically Roddy Gayle Jr. and L.J. Cason - from a team that finished 27-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg, Illinois transfer Morez Johnson Jr., North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau and four-star freshmen Trey McKenney and Winters Grady.
|2
|27-10
|12
Louisville
|This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning two of the top six scorers - specifically J'Vonne Hadley and James Scott - from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely, Xavier transfer Ryan Conwell, Kennesaw State transfer Adrian Wooley, five-star freshman Mikel Brown and four-star freshman Sananda Fru.
|3
|27-8
|13
Texas Tech
|This ranking is based on the Red Raiders returning five of the top 11 scorers - specifically JT Toppin, Christian Anderson, Kevin Overton, Leon Horner and Eemeli Yalaho - from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by redshirt freshmen Marial Akuentok.
|3
|28-9
|14
Kentucky
|This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top seven scorers - specifically Oteha Oweh and Brandon Garrison - from a team that finished 24-12 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance, Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate, Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe, Tulane transfer Kam Williams and four-star freshmen Jasper Johnson, Malchi Moreno and Acaden Lewis.
|5
|24-12
|15
Auburn
|This ranking is based on the Tigers returning two of the top three scorers - specifically Chad Baker-Mazara and Tahaad Pettiford - from a team that finished 32-6 and advanced to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by UCF transfer Keyshawn Hall, JUCO transfer Abdul Bashir and four-star freshmen Sebastian Williams-Adams and Kaden Magwood.
|14
|32-6
|16
BYU
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning four of the top 10 scorers - specifically Richie Saunders, Dawson Baker, Keba Keita and Mihailo Boskovic - from a team that finished 26-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star freshman AJ Dybantsa and four-star freshmen Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgess.
|8
|26-10
|17
Michigan St.
|This ranking is based on the Spartans returning four of the top eight scorers - specifically Coen Carr, Jaxon Kohler, Jeremy Fears and Carson Cooper - from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star freshmen Cam Ward and Jordan Scott.
|11
|30-7
|18
Oregon
|This ranking is based on the Ducks returning four of the top 10 scorers - specifically Nate Bittle, Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr. and Jamari Phillips - from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by three-star freshman JJ Frakes.
|5
|25-10
|19
Kansas
|This ranking is based on the Jayhawks returning one of the top seven scorers - specifically Flory Bidunga - from a team that finished 21-13 and advanced to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Illinois transfer Tre White, Loyola Chicago transfer Jayden Dawson and five-star freshman Darryn Peterson - plus Elmarko Jackson, a former five-star prospect who missed this season with a knee injury.
|NR
|21-13
|20
Texas
|This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning three of the top six scorers - specifically Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Chendall Weaver - from a team that finished 19-16 and advanced to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by FAU transfer Matas Vokietaitis, Purdue transfer Camden Heide, Xavier transfer Dailyn Swain and four-star freshman John Clark.
|NR
|19-16
|21
Arkansas
|This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning four of the top nine scorers - specifically DJ Wagner, Karter Knox, Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond III - from a team that finished 22-14 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star freshmen Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas.
|NR
|22-14
|22
Ohio St.
|This ranking is based on the Buckeyes returning four of the top six scorers - specifically Bruce Thornton, Devin Royal, John Mobley Jr. and Sean Stewart - from a team that finished 17-15 and missed the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by Wright State transfer Brandon Noel, Santa Clara transfer Christoph Tilly, Indiana transfer Gabe Cupps and four-star freshmen A'mare Bynum and Dorian Jones.
|NR
|17-15
|23
Tennessee
|This ranking is based on the Vols returning three of the top eight scorers - specifically Felix Okpara, J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips - from a team that finished 30-8 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Vanderbilt transfer Jaylen Carey, Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie and four-star freshmen Amari Evans and DeWayne Brown.
|18
|30-8
|24
Wisconsin
|This ranking is based on the Badgers returning three of the top nine scorers - specifically John Blackwell, Nolan Winter and Jack Janicki - from a team that finished 27-10 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd, Virginia transfer Andrew Rohde, Portland transfer Austin Rapp and four-star freshman Zach Kinziger.
|13
|27-10
|25
Gonzaga
|This ranking is based on the Zags returning three of the top 10 scorers - specifically Braden Huff, Ismaila Diagne and Emmanuel Innocenti - from a team that finished 26-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia transfer Jalen Warley, Colgate transfer Braeden Smith and four-star freshman Davis Fogle - plus the return of Steele Venters, who has missed the past two seasons with injuries.
|NR
|26-9
|26
N. Carolina
|This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning three of the top six scorers - specifically Seth Trimble, Ven Lubin and Drake Powell - from a team that finished 23-14 and advanced to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell, five-star freshman Caleb Wilson and four-star freshmen Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon.
|NR
|23-14