It's never been harder to project next season's rosters in April than it is right now. And, yes, I know I've written that sentence before, specifically last year. But it's a sentence that's still true because as difficult as this task was in April 2024, trust me, it's even more difficult in April 2025 considering all of the movement that's happening throughout the sport as a result of big NIL offers and automatic transfer-waivers.

It's wild out there.

There are still dozens of impactful players sitting in the transfer portal and dozens more contemplating whether to join them before it closes on April 22. So, however your favorite team's projected roster looks right now, just know that it will change, for better or worse, before the season begins.

So let me tell you how we're gonna do the Top 25 And 1 this offseason.

I've made educated guesses based on public reporting and off-the-record conversations with sources about which players will and will not enter and remain in the 2025 NBA Draft. Will every projection prove correct? Probably not. So, as always, I'll adjust when an adjustment is required.

As for transfers, I'm assuming nothing — point being if a player is in the transfer portal, these rankings will not project him onto any roster until he commits to a specific school. That means I'll likely be updating the Top 25 And 1 regularly in the coming days, weeks and months. So be prepared for that. And let the record show that the Houston Cougars will start at No. 1 in Version 1 of the 2025-26 preseason Top 25 And 1.

Why Houston?

First and foremost, Kelvin Sampson.

He's guided the program to six straight Sweet 16 appearances — one of which resulted in a trip to the national semifinals, another of which culminated in an appearance in this week's national title game. He's excellent, a future Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer and always worth of the benefit of the doubt. From his national runner-up team, I'm projecting the Cougars to return four of the top seven scorers — specifically Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, Terrance Arceneaux and Joseph Tugler. That core will be joined by a recruiting class that's currently ranked second nationally, according to 247Sports, and highlighted by top-25 prospects Chris Cenac Jr., Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings. So, yeah, the Cougars lost a second-half, double-digit lead Monday night against Florida and then lost the title game. That's rough. But it should surprise nobody if Sampson and the Cougars return to the same stage next April in Indianapolis.

