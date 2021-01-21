Houston was the preseason favorite to win the American Athletic Conference. So it's no shock that the Cougars are atop the league standings. But what is somewhat surprising is that they're rolling and exceeding most expectations despite the fact that Caleb Mills, the AAC Preseason Player of the Year, transferred to Florida State after appearing in just four games.

Mills left — but it doesn't seem to matter.

Houston is still 12-1 overall, 7-1 in the AAC following Wednesday's 86-59 win over Tulsa that avenged the Cougars' lone loss of the season. Houston lost 65-64 at Tulsa on Dec. 29. Less than a month later, Houston beat the Golden Hurricane by 27 points.

"During the basketball season, your team is a lot like an elevator," said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson. "You're either going up or you're going down, but you're never standing still. One of the things that our teams have been known for, forever really, is we get better as the season goes on."

That's certainly true this season.

Houston started 21st at KenPom but has moved into the top 10 as the season progressed. The Cougars are now No. 16 in adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 3 in adjusted defensive efficiency and rebounding 42.1 percent of their own missed shots, which ranks first nationally. Meantime, Quentin Grimes is performing like an All-American. The former five-star recruit, who began his college career at Kansas, is averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.8 minutes per game. He's among the reasons Houston is No. 9 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Cougars' next scheduled game is Saturday at Temple.

