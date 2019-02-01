College Basketball Rankings: Houston is 21-1 and 13th in the Top 25 And 1 after beating Temple to avenge its only loss

1 Tennessee The Vols' 19-1 record features nine wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. UT will take a 15-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Texas A&M. -- 19-1

2 Virginia The Cavaliers are 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming by a bucket at Duke. Virginia will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Miami. -- 19-1

3 Gonzaga The Zags have won 11 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke in the Maui Invitational. -- 20-2

4 Duke Duke improved to 11-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams via Monday's win at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with St. John's. -- 18-2

5 Michigan Michigan's resume features 12 wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-10 losses. The Wolverines will take a three-game winning streak into Friday's game at Iowa. -- 20-1

6 Michigan St. The Spartans' 13-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Purdue. Michigan State is 12-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-15 losses. -- 18-3

7 Kentucky The Wildcats' seven-game winning streak features wins over Kansas, Mississippi State and Auburn. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses. -- 17-3

8 Nevada Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Boise State. -- 20-1

9 N. Carolina The Tar Heels are 8-1 in their past nine games with wins over Virginia Tech and NC State. UNC is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-35 losses. -- 16-4

10 Marquette The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games with Wednesday's victory at Butler. Marquette is 11-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses. -- 19-3

11 Va. Tech The Hokies won at Miami on Wednesday to improve to 6-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. Two of Virginia Tech's three losses are to teams ranked in the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1. -- 17-3

12 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Texas Tech will take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas. -- 17-4

13 Houston The Cougars have won six straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 8-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses. -- 21-1

14 Louisville The Cardinals have won six straight games since losing at Pitt in OT. Louisville is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses. -- 16-5

15 Kansas The Jayhawks lost at Texas on Tuesday and are just 4-4 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury. Kansas is 1-5 on the road. -- 16-5

16 Maryland The Terrapins snapped their two-game losing streak Tuesday with a double-digit win over Northwestern. Maryland is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-80 losses. -- 17-5

17 Villanova The Wildcats have won nine consecutive games since losing at Kansas. Villanova is 10-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. -- 17-4

18 Iowa St. Lindell Wigginton scored a season-high 28 points Wednesday in Iowa State's win over West Virginia. The Cyclones have only lost three times since Wigginton returned from a foot injury just before Christmas. -- 16-5

19 LSU The Tigers won at Texas A&M on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 10 games. LSU is 9-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-80 losses. -- 17-3

20 NC State NC State's resume features five wins over top-100 KenPom teams and just one sub-15 loss. Four of the Wolfpack's five losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. -- 16-5

21 Buffalo The Bulls are 4-2 vs. top-105 KenPom teams with zero additional losses. Buffalo will take a two-game winning streak into Friday's game at Bowling Green. -- 19-2

22 Purdue The Boilermakers are 9-1 in their past 10 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams. -- 15-6

23 Kansas St. The Wildcats' five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by a Texas A&M team that's 1-5 in the SEC. KSU is 11-3 in games in which Dean Wade plays heading into its weekend game at Oklahoma State. -- 15-5

24 Miss. State The Bulldogs are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Four of Mississippi State's five losses are by five-or-fewer points. -- 15-5

25 Iowa The Hawkeyes have dropped two straight games - most recently Sunday's game at Minnesota. Iowa is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-60 losses -- 16-5