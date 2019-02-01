College Basketball Rankings: Houston is 21-1 and 13th in the Top 25 And 1 after beating Temple to avenge its only loss
Houston has beaten every team it's played this season.
That's because the only team that's beaten Houston is Temple -- and the Cougars beat Temple 73-66 Thursday night to improve to 21-1 and extend their winning streak to six games. So despite losing two of the top three scorers off of last season's team, including leading scorer Rob Gray, the Cougars have undeniably improved. They were 16-5 and 38th at KenPom on Feb. 1 last season. On Feb. 1 this season, they're 21-1, 21st at KenPom and ranked 13th in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Friday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 19-1 record features nine wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. UT will take a 15-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Texas A&M.
|--
|19-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming by a bucket at Duke. Virginia will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Miami.
|--
|19-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 11 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke in the Maui Invitational.
|--
|20-2
|4
|Duke
|Duke improved to 11-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams via Monday's win at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with St. John's.
|--
|18-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan's resume features 12 wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-10 losses. The Wolverines will take a three-game winning streak into Friday's game at Iowa.
|--
|20-1
|6
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans' 13-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Purdue. Michigan State is 12-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-15 losses.
|--
|18-3
|7
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' seven-game winning streak features wins over Kansas, Mississippi State and Auburn. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses.
|--
|17-3
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Boise State.
|--
|20-1
|9
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 8-1 in their past nine games with wins over Virginia Tech and NC State. UNC is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-35 losses.
|--
|16-4
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games with Wednesday's victory at Butler. Marquette is 11-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|19-3
|11
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies won at Miami on Wednesday to improve to 6-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. Two of Virginia Tech's three losses are to teams ranked in the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-3
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Texas Tech will take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas.
|--
|17-4
|13
|Houston
|The Cougars have won six straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 8-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|21-1
|14
|Louisville
|The Cardinals have won six straight games since losing at Pitt in OT. Louisville is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|16-5
|15
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks lost at Texas on Tuesday and are just 4-4 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury. Kansas is 1-5 on the road.
|--
|16-5
|16
|Maryland
|The Terrapins snapped their two-game losing streak Tuesday with a double-digit win over Northwestern. Maryland is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-80 losses.
|--
|17-5
|17
|Villanova
|The Wildcats have won nine consecutive games since losing at Kansas. Villanova is 10-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss.
|--
|17-4
|18
|Iowa St.
|Lindell Wigginton scored a season-high 28 points Wednesday in Iowa State's win over West Virginia. The Cyclones have only lost three times since Wigginton returned from a foot injury just before Christmas.
|--
|16-5
|19
|LSU
|The Tigers won at Texas A&M on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 10 games. LSU is 9-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-80 losses.
|--
|17-3
|20
|NC State
|NC State's resume features five wins over top-100 KenPom teams and just one sub-15 loss. Four of the Wolfpack's five losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|16-5
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 4-2 vs. top-105 KenPom teams with zero additional losses. Buffalo will take a two-game winning streak into Friday's game at Bowling Green.
|--
|19-2
|22
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 9-1 in their past 10 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|15-6
|23
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats' five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by a Texas A&M team that's 1-5 in the SEC. KSU is 11-3 in games in which Dean Wade plays heading into its weekend game at Oklahoma State.
|--
|15-5
|24
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Four of Mississippi State's five losses are by five-or-fewer points.
|--
|15-5
|25
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes have dropped two straight games - most recently Sunday's game at Minnesota. Iowa is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-60 losses
|--
|16-5
|26
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers won at Nebraska on Tuesday to improve to 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. The only sub-100 loss on the resume is a single-digit loss at Western Kentucky.
|--
|15-6
