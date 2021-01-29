Houston extended its winning streak to seven games on Thursday, and improved to 14-1, with an 83-60 victory over Tulane that was never in doubt thanks in part to an out-of-nowhere performance from Cameron Tyson.

How out-of-nowhere was it?

Consider that before Thursday, Tyson had only appeared in seven games this season, never played more than 15 minutes, never taken more than six shots, and never made more than three. He was averaging 3.0 points per contest. And then, against Tulane, Tyson played 26 minutes, took 18 shots, made 11 of them, and finished with 31 points.

What?

"Our kids did a great job of finding him, and they were reveling in his success," said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, noting that Tyson finished 9-of-15 from beyond the arc . "They wanted him to just keep shooting. So, [I'm] just happy for Cam. The kid came here and hadn't had a lot of opportunities, but he certainly made the most of it tonight."

After a recent win, Sampson mentioned that, historically, his teams tend to get better as the calendar turns, which has definitely been the case this season. His comment piqued my interest. So I went and looked it up.

Here's what I found:

2015-16: Houston started 128th at KenPom, finished 61st.

Houston started 128th at KenPom, finished 61st. 2016-17: Houston started 85th at KenPom, finished 52nd.

Houston started 85th at KenPom, finished 52nd. 2017-18: Houston started 64th at KenPom, finished 18th.

Houston started 64th at KenPom, finished 18th. 2018-19: Houston started 39th at KenPom, finished 12th.

Houston started 39th at KenPom, finished 12th. 2019-20: Houston started 29th at KenPom, finished 14th.

Houston started 29th at KenPom, finished 14th. 2020-21: Houston started 21st at KenPom, is currently sitting at 5th.

There's an undeniable pattern there. For six straight seasons, Houston has exceeded preseason expectations by consistently improving as the season progresses. Incredibly, the Cougars have not lost consecutive games in more than four years. And it's all just a reminder that the school's decision to invest in Sampson, lure him back to college from the NBA, and then pay big to keep him, was a smart move that's turned what was a forever-struggling program into one of the nation's most consistent winners.

Houston is No. 5 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Cougars' next game is Sunday at SMU.

