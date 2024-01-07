Anybody who reads or listens to me regularly likely knows I'm uncomfortable celebrating when I'm right. I have no problem acknowledging when I'm wrong, but I'm always hesitant to pat myself on the back, which is why it's very difficult for me to tell you on this Sunday morning that I was right about Houston.

Yeah, I called it.

(Here's proof!)

On an episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast, just before the start of the season, Matt Norlander started the conversation by explaining how he thinks it's maybe harder than ever to predict who will be this season's last undefeated team.

My response: "Nope. I got it."

Then I said, "Houston." And now, two months later, it's officially Houston, thanks to three things that happened on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Houston, James Madison and Ole Miss were the last three undefeated teams. So when the Dukes and Rebels fell on the road and the Cougars won at home, we were left with just one. As a result of these developments, and other things, Houston is now No. 2 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the 21st consecutive day.

"I don't spend a lot of time with the hoopla stuff," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said after Saturday's win, which is understandable. You don't get to be one of the sport's best and most-focused coaches by publicly celebrating things like your school recording its first Big 12 win or being the nation's last undefeated team.

In the end, it doesn't mean much. Sampson knows that.

But what Houston's 89-55 blowout of West Virginia to improve to 14-0 does do is serve as a reminder that Sampson is running one of the consistently great programs in the country, and that moving from the AAC to Big 12 was never going to change that.

Has Houston's schedule been the most difficult?

No.

It only ranks 173rd nationally, according to NET. That's not great. But the schedule does include a 4-0 record in Quadrant-1 opportunities, and considering most of the nation's best teams have lost games similar to, or even worse than, at least four of the games Houston has won, it would be misguided to dismiss what the Cougars have accomplished.

Either way, things are about to intensify.

Next up for Houston is a pair of road games at Iowa State (Tuesday) and TCU (Saturday). That's two tough challenges. So if the Cougars are still undefeated this time next week, any remaining skeptics will likely disappear or at least quiet down.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 9 Utah State 11 Brigham Young Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Purdue Trey Kaufan-Renn finished with 23 points and two assists in Friday's 83-78 win over Illinois. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Nebraska. -- 14-1 2 Houston L.J. Cryer finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 89-55 win over West Virginia. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Iowa State. 1 14-0 3 Kansas Hunter Dickinson finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 win over TCU. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday at UCF. 1 13-1 4 Tennessee Jonas Aidoo finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 90-64 win over Ole Miss. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State. -- 11-3 5 UConn Alex Karaban finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Friday's 88-81 win at Butler. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Xavier. -- 13-2 6 Memphis David Jones finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 78-75 win at Tulsa. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against SMU. -- 12-2 7 Arizona Caleb Love finished with 23 points and six assists in Saturday's 92-73 win over Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Washington State. 1 12-3 8 Kentucky Antonio Reeves finished with 19 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 87-85 win at Florida. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Missouri. 2 11-2 9 Illinois Coleman Hawkins was 3-of-9 from the field in Friday's 83-78 loss at Purdue. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Michigan State. -- 11-3 10 N. Carolina Armando Bacot finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 65-55 win at Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday at NC State. 1 11-3 11 Oklahoma Javian McCollum finished with 15 points and five assists in Saturday's 71-63 win over Iowa State. The Sooners' next game is Wednesday at TCU. 1 13-1 12 Wisconsin Tyler Wahl finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 88-72 win over Nebraska. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday at Ohio State. 6 11-3 13 Marquette Tyler Kolek was 1-of-6 shooting from the field in Saturday's 78-75 loss at Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Butler. 6 11-4 14 Duke Mark Mitchell finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 67-59 win over Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Pitt. 2 11-3 15 Baylor RayJ Dennis finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 75-70 win at Oklahoma State. The Bears' next game is Tuesday against BYU. 2 12-2 16 Auburn Johni Broome finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 83-51 win at Arkansas. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M. 4 12-2 17 San Diego St. Jaedon LeDee finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 72-61 win over UNLV. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at San Jose State. 6 13-2 18 Utah St. Great Osobor finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 77-72 win over Colorado State. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday against Wyoming. NR 14-1 19 Colo. St. Jalen Lake was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 77-72 loss at Utah State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday at Boise State. 6 13-2 20 Michigan St. Malik Hall finished with 24 points and four assists in Thursday's 92-61 win over Penn State. The Spartans' next game is Sunday at Northwestern. 4 9-5 21 Nevada Jarod Lucas finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 72-57 win at Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Tuesday against Air Force. 5 14-1 22 Dayton DaRon Holmes finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 72-59 win at Davidson. The Flyers' next game is Sunday against UMass. NR 11-2 23 Ole Miss Ole Miss allowed 19 offensive rebounds in Saturday's 90-64 loss at Tennessee. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday against Florida. 8 13-1 24 Cincinnati Viktor Lakhin finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 71-60 win at BYU. The Bearcats' next game is Tuesday against Texas. NR 12-2 25 BYU Dallin Hall was 3 of 13 from the field in Saturday's 71-60 loss to Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Baylor. 11 12-2 26 Wake Forest Kevin Miller finished with 27 points and two steals in Saturday's 86-82 win over Miami. The Demon Deacons' next game is Tuesday at Florida State. NR 11-3

In: Utah State, Dayton, Cincinnati, Wake Forest

Out: Texas A&M, James Madison, FAU, Miami