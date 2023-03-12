Houston won again Saturday to advance into the AAC Tournament final on Selection Sunday but suffered a loss in the process when Marcus Sasser, the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, had to leave an eventual 69-48 victory over Cincinnati with what's been labeled as a strained groin.
Will Sasser play Sunday?
"I would probably err on the side of holding him out because of how important next week is," said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson. "The most important thing is Marcus — not winning. That will always be the case with me. His health going forward is the most important thing here."
In other words, it's possible, if not probable, that Houston will be without Sasser when it faces Memphis in the championship game of the AAC Tournament on Sunday afternoon. If so, it's sensible because, as Sampson indicated, erring on the side of caution is the smart move considering the Cougars will be a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament whether they win or lose Sunday.
Houston remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 24th consecutive day. The Cougars will take a 13-game winning streak -- featuring two victories over Memphis -- into Sunday's game that's scheduled to tip at 3:15 p.m. ET. They're listed as 6-point favorites over Penny Hardaway's Tigers, who are up to 29th in the NET following Saturday's 94-54 blowout of Tulane and a lock to make the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 16 points and nine assists in Saturday's 69-48 win over Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Sunday against Memphis in the championship game of the AAC Tournament.
|--
|31-2
|2
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 72-61 win over Missouri. The Crimson Tide's next game is Sunday against Texas A&M in the championship game of the SEC Tournament.
|2
|28-5
|3
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 80-66 win over Ohio State. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Penn State in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament.
|2
|28-5
|4
Kansas
|Kansas shot 23.5% from 3-point range in Saturday's 76-56 loss to Texas. The Jayhawks' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|27-7
|5
Texas
|Dylan Disu finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 76-56 win over Kansas. The Longhorns are the Big 12 Tournament champions.
|1
|26-8
|6
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 65-51 win over Xavier. The Golden Eagles are the Big East Tournament champions.
|1
|28-6
|7
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 61-59 wn over UCLA. The Wildcats are the Pac-12 Tournament champions.
|2
|28-6
|8
UCLA
|UCLA shot 21.1% from 3-point range in Saturday's 61-59 loss to Arizona. The Bruins' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|6
|29-5
|9
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 77-51 win over Saint Mary's. The Zags' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|28-5
|10
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins was 2 of 11 from the field in Friday's 70-68 loss to Marquette. The Huskies' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|25-8
|11
Kansas St.
|Kansas State shot 23.3% from 3-point range in Thursday's 80-67 loss to TCU. The Wildcats' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|23-9
|12
Baylor
|LJ Cryer, Keyonte George and Adam Flagler combined to go 9 of 31 from the field in Thursday's 78-72 loss to Iowa State. The Bears' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|22-10
|13
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 62-57 win over Utah State. The Aztecs are the Mountain West Tournament champions.
|--
|27-6
|14
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV finished with 25 points and four assists in Saturday's 87-75 win over Vanderbilt. The Aggies' next game is Sunday against Alabama in the championship game of the SEC Tournament.
|1
|25-8
|15
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 59-49 win over Virginia. The Blue Devils are the ACC Tournament champions.
|3
|26-8
|16
Xavier
|Souley Boum was 0 of 9 from the field in Saturday's 65-51 loss to Marquette. The Musketeers' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|2
|25-9
|17
Miami
|Miami allowed the Blue Devils to shoot 54.9% from the field in Friday's 85-78 loss to Duke. The Hurricanes' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|2
|25-7
|18
Virginia
|Kihei Clark was 1 of 9 from the field in Saturday's 59-49 loss to Duke. The Cavaliers' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|25-7
|19
Indiana
|Indiana shot 14.3% from 3-point range in Saturday's 77-73 loss to Penn State. The Hoosiers' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|3
|22-11
|20
Missouri
|Nick Honor was 1 of 10 from the field in Saturday's 72-61 loss to Alabama. The Tigers' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|24-9
|21
TCU
|Damian Baugh was 1 of 8 from the field in Friday's 66-60 loss to Texas. The Horned Frogs' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|21-12
|22
FAU
|Alijah Martin finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 78-56 win over UAB. The Owls are the C-USA Tournament champions.
|3
|31-3
|23
Saint Mary's
|Saint Mary's allowed Gonzaga to shoot 58.0% from the field in Tuesday's 77-51 loss to the Zags. The Gaels' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|26-7
|24
Tennessee
|Josiah-Jordan James was 1 of 7 from the field in Friday's 79-71 loss to Missouri. The Vols' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|23-10
|25
Creighton
|Creighton missed 16 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Friday's 82-60 loss to Xavier. The Bluejays' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|21-12
|26
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey was 1 of 6 from the field in Friday's 71-58 loss to Kansas. The Cyclones' next game will be in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|19-13