College basketball rankings: Houston, No. 11 in the Top 25 And 1, secures share of first league title since 1992

Houston beat SMU on Thursday to improve to 28-2 overall, 15-2 in the American Athletic Conference. So the stakes for Sunday's showdown with Cincinnati are crystal clear. If the Cougars win, they'll be outright league champions for the first time since the 1983-84 season. It would be an amazing achievement for Kelvin Sampson and his program.

"It means everything," Houston senior Corey Davis Jr. told reporters after Thursday's win that secured at least a share of the AAC title, which means the Cougars have already won at least a share of a league championship for the first time since the 1991-92 season (when they were members of the Southwest Conference). "We worked very hard and have been so determined. We fought every game. We worked hard in practice every day. It's a testament to how hard we've worked and how bad we really want this."

The Cougars are No. 11 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Sunday's opponent, Cincinnati, remains No. 22. And, yes, I know the Bearcats lost 58-55 on Thursday at UCF. But, as I've explained many times, I do not punish teams for losing competitive games on the road they were projected to lose. UC's game at UCF qualified as such. So UC is still No. 22.

Friday's Top 25 And 1