College basketball rankings: Houston, No. 11 in the Top 25 And 1, secures share of first league title since 1992
Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are 28-2 heading into Sunday's showdown with Cincinnati
Houston beat SMU on Thursday to improve to 28-2 overall, 15-2 in the American Athletic Conference. So the stakes for Sunday's showdown with Cincinnati are crystal clear. If the Cougars win, they'll be outright league champions for the first time since the 1983-84 season. It would be an amazing achievement for Kelvin Sampson and his program.
"It means everything," Houston senior Corey Davis Jr. told reporters after Thursday's win that secured at least a share of the AAC title, which means the Cougars have already won at least a share of a league championship for the first time since the 1991-92 season (when they were members of the Southwest Conference). "We worked very hard and have been so determined. We fought every game. We worked hard in practice every day. It's a testament to how hard we've worked and how bad we really want this."
The Cougars are No. 11 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Sunday's opponent, Cincinnati, remains No. 22. And, yes, I know the Bearcats lost 58-55 on Thursday at UCF. But, as I've explained many times, I do not punish teams for losing competitive games on the road they were projected to lose. UC's game at UCF qualified as such. So UC is still No. 22.
Friday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games by an average of 29.9 points.
|--
|29-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 15-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville.
|--
|27-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Wake Forest. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter.
|--
|26-4
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 13-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Kentucky. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 20 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|27-3
|5
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 15-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 13-1 in its past 14 games heading into its regular-season finale with Duke.
|--
|25-5
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left.
|--
|25-5
|7
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 17-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Maryland. Michigan is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's game at Michigan State.
|--
|26-4
|8
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Iowa State.
|--
|25-5
|9
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednesday's win at Florida. LSU needs only to beat Vanderbilt on Saturday to secure at least a share of its first SEC title since 2009.
|--
|25-5
|10
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 15-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Nebraska. Michigan State is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into its regular-season finale with Michigan.
|--
|24-6
|11
|Houston
|The Cougars are 13-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over SMU. Houston has a one-game lead over Cincinnati in the AAC standings heading into Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
|--
|28-2
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Virginia Tech. Florida State is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina.
|--
|24-6
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State and Maryland. Purdue's five-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Minnesota.
|--
|22-8
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State.
|--
|27-3
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's OT loss at Florida State. Virginia Tech is 4-2 in its past five games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Virginia and FSU.
|--
|22-7
|16
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win at TCU. KSU is tied with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma.
|--
|23-7
|17
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednesday's loss at Seton Hall. Marquette has dropped three straight games heading into Saturday's game against Georgetown.
|--
|23-7
|18
|Kansas
|Kansas is 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks can now finish no better than third in the Big 12.
|--
|22-8
|19
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss to Michigan. Maryland will take a two-game losing streak into its regular-season finale with Minnesota.
|--
|21-9
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Iowa. Wisconsin is 10-3 in its past 13 games with victories over Michigan and Maryland.
|--
|21-9
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take an eight-game winning streak into Friday's game with Bowling Green.
|--
|27-3
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina - after Thursday's loss at UCF. Cincinnati is 13-2 in its past 15 games heading into Sunday's game with Houston.
|--
|25-5
|23
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 18-0 in the Southern Conference with 12 double-digit league wins.
|--
|26-4
|24
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Marquette and Florida State. Villanova is tied with Marquette in the loss column of the Big East standings with one regular-season game remaining.
|--
|22-8
|25
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Auburn is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky.
|--
|21-9
|26
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 5-2 in its past seven games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at UT and at Auburn.
|--
|21-9
