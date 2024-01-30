I spent Monday morning's edition of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings explaining how Purdue, UConn and Houston have kind of separated from everybody else as it pertains to building bodies of work.

It's more true now than it was then.

That's because Houston added another Quadrant 1 win Monday night via a 76-72 overtime victory at Texas that extended the Cougars' winning streak to five. So there are now exactly three teams with at least seven Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of the first quadrant — Purdue, UConn and Houston.

Nobody else has a resume featuring more than four Q1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. That's the main reason Purdue, UConn and Houston remain No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- and why those three schools would clearly be the top three No. 1 seeds if the selection committee built a bracket now.

"We're not really trying to be the prettiest team," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said following the victory at Texas that pushed the Cougars to 19-2 overall, 6-2 in the Big 12. "That's never been my deal. We're just trying to win the game."

Jamal Shead ensured Houston did at Texas.

The 6-foot-1 guard finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 42 minutes. It was a nice homecoming performance for the fourth-year senior who graduated high school just 13 miles from UT's campus but was never seriously recruited by the Longhorns. Shead committed to Houston in May 2019. He was ranked 191st in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports.

"The one school that showed interest in me first, got me," Shead said.

