I spent Monday morning's edition of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings explaining how Purdue, UConn and Houston have kind of separated from everybody else as it pertains to building bodies of work.
It's more true now than it was then.
That's because Houston added another Quadrant 1 win Monday night via a 76-72 overtime victory at Texas that extended the Cougars' winning streak to five. So there are now exactly three teams with at least seven Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of the first quadrant — Purdue, UConn and Houston.
Nobody else has a resume featuring more than four Q1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. That's the main reason Purdue, UConn and Houston remain No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- and why those three schools would clearly be the top three No. 1 seeds if the selection committee built a bracket now.
"We're not really trying to be the prettiest team," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said following the victory at Texas that pushed the Cougars to 19-2 overall, 6-2 in the Big 12. "That's never been my deal. We're just trying to win the game."
Jamal Shead ensured Houston did at Texas.
The 6-foot-1 guard finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 42 minutes. It was a nice homecoming performance for the fourth-year senior who graduated high school just 13 miles from UT's campus but was never seriously recruited by the Longhorns. Shead committed to Houston in May 2019. He was ranked 191st in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports.
"The one school that showed interest in me first, got me," Shead said.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's 68-60 win at Rutgers. The Boilermakers' net game is Wednesday against Northwestern.
|--
|19-2
|2
UConn
|Tristen Newton finished with 22 points and four assists in Sunday's 99-55 win over Xavier. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Providence.
|--
|18-2
|3
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 25 points and four assists in Monday's 76-72 win at Texas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|19-2
|4
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 75-68 win at Florida State. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|17-3
|5
Tennessee
|Dalton Knecht finished with 32 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 75-62 win at Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against South Carolina.
|--
|15-4
|6
Wisconsin
|AJ Storr finished with 28 points and two rebounds in Friday's 81-66 win over Michigan State. The Badgers' next game is Thursday at Nebraska.
|--
|16-4
|7
Iowa St.
|Tre King finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 79-75 win over Kansas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|16-4
|8
Kansas
|--
|16-4
|9
Utah St.
|Great Osobor finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 90-84 win at Boise State. The Aggies next game is Tuesday against San Jose State.
|--
|18-2
|10
Marquette
|Oso Ighodaro finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-57 win over Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Villanova.
|--
|15-5
|11
Duke
|Jeremy Roach finished with 16 points and four assists in Monday's 77-67 win at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at North Carolina.
|--
|16-4
|12
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes was 2 of 12 from the field in Saturday's 69-64 loss at Richmond. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday against George Washington.
|--
|16-3
|13
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 85-62 win over DePaul. The Bluejays' next game is Friday against Butler.
|--
|16-5
|14
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 36 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 87-78 win at Oregon. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against California.
|--
|15-5
|15
Texas Tech
|Pop Isaacs finished with 18 points and four assists in Saturday's 85-84 win at Oklahoma. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday at TCU.
|--
|16-3
|16
Baylor
|JaKobe Walter was 2 of 12 from the field in Saturday's 105-102 loss to TCU. The Bears' next game is Wednesday at UCF.
|--
|14-5
|17
Auburn
|K.D. Johnson was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 64-58 loss at Mississippi State. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|16-4
|18
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 63-57 win at Arkansas. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Florida.
|--
|15-4
|19
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 84-72 win over Texas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|--
|15-5
|20
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 70-62 win over Indiana. The Illini's next game is Tuesday at Ohio State.
|--
|15-5
|21
New Mexico
|Jaelen House finished with 21 points and six steals in Sunday's 89-55 win over Nevada. The Lobos' next game is Wednesday against Boise State.
|--
|18-3
|22
San Diego St.
|Lamont Butler finished with 23 points and four assists in Tuesday's 81-65 win over Wyoming. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Colorado State.
|--
|16-4
|23
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 21 points and five assists in Saturday's 109-88 win over LSU. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Georgia.
|--
|14-6
|24
South Carolina
|B.J. Mack finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 72-64 win over Missouri. The Gamecocks' next game is Tuesday at Tennessee.
|--
|17-3
|25
TCU
|Emanuel Miller finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 105-102 win at Baylor. The Horned Frogs' next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech.
|--
|15-5
|26
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum was 2 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 85-84 loss to Texas Tech. The Sooners' next game is Tuesday at Kansas State.
|--
|15-5