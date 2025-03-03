St. John's and Louisville ascended to their highest standings in the AP Top 25 poll this season, climbing to No. 6 and No. No. 14, respectively. The Johnnies clinched the Big East championship with a win over Seton Hall this weekend and the Cardinals won their 17th game in the last 18 outings on Saturday with a home win over Pittsburgh.

It's the highest ranking for St. John's since the 1990-91 season when it climbed as high as No. 5, and the highest Louisville has been in an AP poll since the 2019-20 season when it had a brief stay at No. 1 early in the season.

Houston and Tennessee also moved up in the rankings one spot each to No. 3 and No. 4 after Florida, ranked No. 3 last week, dropped two spots to No. 5. It marks the sixth time in the last six weeks the poll has a new No. 3.

That span has consisted of no changes at No. 1 and No. 2 with Auburn and Duke once again holding the top two spots in the poll. It marks the eighth consecutive week Auburn is No. 1 and second consecutive week Duke has been No. 2. Of those eight weeks for Auburn at the top, it has been the unanimous No. 1 five times -- including each of the last two weeks.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Also receiving votes: VCU 85, Vanderbilt 78, Oregon 37, Drake 18, UC San Diego 17, Illinois 16, Mississippi 13, UCLA 8, Gonzaga 8, Kansas 5, High Point 4, UConn 4, New Mexico 2, Creighton 2, Akron 1.

St. John's reaches highest ranking in 34 years

St. John's reached its highest ranking in the AP poll since 1990-91 after clinching the outright Big East championship this weekend with a win over Seton Hall. Its climb to No. 6 was spurred by its first outright conference title in 40 years after going 21-1 over the last 22 games.

Buzz fading from Texas A&M

Four consecutive losses by Texas A&M saw the Aggies take the biggest fall among ranked teams this week in dropping from No. 12 to No. 22. They fell at home to Vanderbilt on Wednesday and on the road to Florida on Saturday to extend their losing streak to four.

Louisville makes a leap

Louisville made a jump for a third consecutive week in the AP poll, this time rising five spots from No. 19 to No. 14. It defeated Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh this week to continue its resurgence in Year One under Pat Kelsey, who has the Cardinals at 23-6 overall and winners of 17 of the last 18 games. They are one game in back of Duke in the ACC title race with two regular-season games remaining.