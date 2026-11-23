Houston is No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the fifth consecutive morning. If the voters who create the Associated Press Top 25 know what they're doing -- and they don't always, so we'll see! -- the Cougars should also be No. 1 when that poll updates Monday.
Nobody has better wins.
Nobody has better computer numbers.
Houston is 6-0 with two victories over schools ranked in the top-five at KenPom.com -- Florida and Kansas. Nobody can match that three-week body of work. It's among the reasons the Cougars are No. 1 at KenPom, No. 1 at BartTorvik.com and No. 1 in Wins Above Bubble. Remove the preseason data at Torvik, run the numbers again, and Houston is still No. 1.
So, debate No. 2, if you want. And No. 3. And No. 4. And No. 5. So on and so forth. But there really shouldn't be any debate about which team should be No. 1 right now in any ranking of college basketball teams. It should be Kelvin Sampson's Cougars, who have won their six games by an average 22.3 points, and their four games against Power-4 opponents by an average of 12.3.
So far, it's been nothing but dominance for Houston. And now KenPom projects the Cougars to win the Big 12 outright with a 14-4 league record. If it happens, it'll be three Big 12 regular-season titles in four years for Houston. And that kind of record would lead to the type of seed in the NCAA Tournament that would set the Cougars up to advance to the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight year. Get that far, and Houston would then be just three more wins away from reaching the final game of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in history. Get that far, and the program's first national championship might be what comes next.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Mercy Miller finished with 21 points and fie rebounds in Thursday's 82-83 win over Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Nov. 27 against Oakland.
|--
|6-0
|2
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 85-72 win over West Virginia. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Milwaukee.
|--
|6-1
|3
Texas Tech
|Cruz Davis finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 86-41 win over LSU New Orleans. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Louisville.
|--
|5-0
|4
Illinois
|Ethan Brown finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Friday's 114-52 win over Eastern Illinois. The Illini's next game is Monday against Winthrop.
|--
|5-1
|5
Texas
|Matas Vokietaitis finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 97-61 win over Southern Indiana. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Georgetown.
|--
|6-0
|6
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Friday's 103-61 win over Loyola Maryland. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Marquette.
|--
|7-0
|7
St. John's
|Ian Jackson finished with 22 points and three assists in Wednesday's 119-72 win over Siena. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|--
|5-0
|8
UCLA
|Filip Jovic finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 85-48 win over Delaware. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|6-0
|9
Arizona
|Ivan Kharchenkov finished with 20 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 85-79 win over UConn. The Wildcats' next game is Monday against Colorado State.
|--
|4-1
|10
Tennessee
|DeWayne Brown II finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 78-51 win over Coastal Carolina. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Maryland.
|--
|5-0
|11
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 17 points and 14 assists in Saturday's 91-70 win over Detroit Mercy. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Arkansas.
|--
|5-1
|12
UConn
|Silas Demary missed 11 of the 14 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 85-79 loss at Arizona. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Duke.
|--
|4-1
|13
Kansas
|Taylen Kinney missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Thursday's 92-83 loss to Houston. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Denver.
|--
|5-1
|14
Duke
|Patrick Ngongba II finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 78-74 win over Washington State. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against UConn.
|--
|4-2
|15
Miami
|Shelton Henderson finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 106-54 win over Manhattan. The Hurricanes' next game is Tuesday against TCU.
|--
|5-1
|16
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 19 points and three assists in Tuesday's 109-91 win over Kennesaw State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Baylor.
|--
|5-0
|17
LSU
|Donovan Dent finished with 20 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 106-75 win over Queens. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|--
|6-0
|18
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 82-74 win over UCF. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday at Ohio State.
|--
|6-0
|19
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 74-62 win over Montana State. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State.
|--
|3-1
|20
USC
|Rodney Rice finished with 18 points and six assists in Sunday's 82-56 win over Louisiana. The Trojans' next game is Wednesday against South Carolina.
|--
|6-0
|21
BYU
|Collin Chandler finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 98-54 win over Northern Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Washington.
|--
|5-0
|22
Nebraska
|Damon Wilkinson finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 76-74 win over Butler. The Cornhuskers' next game is Wednesday against Southern.
|--
|6-0
|23
Memphis
|Luke Almodovar finished with 22 points and two rebounds in Sunday's 82-62 win over Evansville. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Penn State.
|--
|4-1
|24
Indiana
|Bryce Lindsay finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Friday's 90-76 win over Kentucky. The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday against Jacksonville.
|--
|6-0
|25
Louisville
|Flory Bidunga finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday's 83-69 win over Stetson. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech.
|--
|3-1
|26
Texas A&M
|PJ Haggerty finished with 29 points and seven assists in Thursday's 97-92 win at TCU. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against Xavier.
|--
|6-0