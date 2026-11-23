Houston is No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the fifth consecutive morning. If the voters who create the Associated Press Top 25 know what they're doing -- and they don't always, so we'll see! -- the Cougars should also be No. 1 when that poll updates Monday.

Nobody has better wins.

Nobody has better computer numbers.

Houston is 6-0 with two victories over schools ranked in the top-five at KenPom.com -- Florida and Kansas. Nobody can match that three-week body of work. It's among the reasons the Cougars are No. 1 at KenPom, No. 1 at BartTorvik.com and No. 1 in Wins Above Bubble. Remove the preseason data at Torvik, run the numbers again, and Houston is still No. 1.

So, debate No. 2, if you want. And No. 3. And No. 4. And No. 5. So on and so forth. But there really shouldn't be any debate about which team should be No. 1 right now in any ranking of college basketball teams. It should be Kelvin Sampson's Cougars, who have won their six games by an average 22.3 points, and their four games against Power-4 opponents by an average of 12.3.

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So far, it's been nothing but dominance for Houston. And now KenPom projects the Cougars to win the Big 12 outright with a 14-4 league record. If it happens, it'll be three Big 12 regular-season titles in four years for Houston. And that kind of record would lead to the type of seed in the NCAA Tournament that would set the Cougars up to advance to the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight year. Get that far, and Houston would then be just three more wins away from reaching the final game of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in history. Get that far, and the program's first national championship might be what comes next.

Top 25 And 1 rankings