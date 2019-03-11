College basketball rankings: Houston wins first outright league title since 1984, moves to 10th in Top 25 And 1
The Cougars move up and Gonzaga is No. 1 for the 22nd consecutive day
The Houston Cougars needed to win at Cincinnati on Sunday to secure their first outright league title since 1984. Otherwise, they'd share the AAC crown with Mick Cronin's Bearcats. And considering Houston was a 2.5-point underdog at tipoff, AAC co-champs was the most likely outcome.
But then a funny thing happened.
Houston spent Sunday completely carving up Cincinnati on the road -- especially in the second half. The Cougars shot 46.2 percent from the field, 52.2 percent from 3-point range and won 85-69 to finish the regular season 29-2 -- this after losing three of the top five scorers from last season's 27-win team. Just an incredible job by Kelvin Sampson. I wrote Sunday morning that Texas Tech's Chris Beard, who is represented by CAA's Bret Just, will be getting some National Coach of the Year awards. I still believe that. But if Beard loses some awards to somebody, it'll probably be to Houston's Kelvin Sampson, who is also represented by CAA's Bret Just. (In other words, it was a nice weekend for CAA's Bret Just.)
I moved Houston up to No. 10 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- which caused Michigan to drop a spot, no fault of its own. Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the 22nd consecutive day. The Zags will play Pepperdine late Monday in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Monday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 10-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games by an average of 29.9 points.
|--
|29-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 16-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take an eight-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|28-2
|3
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 16-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke (twice). North Carolina is 14-1 in its past 15 games heading into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left.
|--
|26-5
|5
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at North Carolina. Duke is 3-3 since Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury.
|--
|26-5
|6
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 13-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Auburn. All four of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|27-4
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a nine-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 16-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Michigan. Michigan State is 7-1 in its past eight games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|9
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Vanderbilt. LSU will take a five-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Cincinnati. Houston is 14-1 in its past 15 games heading into the AAC Tournament.
|1
|29-2
|11
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 17-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Michigan State. Michigan is 6-4 in its past 10 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|1
|26-5
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Wake Forest. Florida State is 12-1 in its past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina.
|--
|25-6
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 16-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win at Northwestern. Purdue is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State.
|--
|28-3
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's win over Miami. Virginia Tech is 5-2 in its past seven games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Virginia and FSU.
|--
|23-7
|16
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 13-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Oklahoma. Kansas State will take a three-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|17
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 16-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Baylor. Kansas is 6-2 in its past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
|--
|23-8
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 13-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming to Illinois at Madison Square Garden - after Friday's win over Minnesota. Maryland is 5-3 in its past eight games with two of the losses in that stretch coming to Michigan.
|--
|22-9
|19
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 14-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win over Ohio State. Wisconsin is 11-3 in its past 14 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|20
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming at Northern Illinois - after Friday's win over Bowling Green. Buffalo will take a nine-game winning streak into the MAC Tournament.
|--
|28-3
|21
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 8-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford will play UNC Greensboro in Monday's title game of the Southern Conference Tournament.
|1
|28-4
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities -- with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina -- after Sunday's loss to Houston. Cincinnati is 13-3 in its past 16 games heading into the AAC Tournament.
|1
|25-6
|23
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams after Saturday's win over Tennessee. Auburn is 6-1 in its past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky.
|--
|22-9
|24
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-75 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 6-2 in its past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at Tennessee and at Auburn.
|--
|22-9
|25
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 15-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Seton Hall. Villanova is 3-5 in its past eight games heading into the Big East Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|26
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Georgetown. Marquette will take a four-game losing streak into the Big East Tournament.
|--
|23-8
