College basketball rankings: Houston wins first outright league title since 1984, moves to 10th in Top 25 And 1

The Houston Cougars needed to win at Cincinnati on Sunday to secure their first outright league title since 1984. Otherwise, they'd share the AAC crown with Mick Cronin's Bearcats. And considering Houston was a 2.5-point underdog at tipoff, AAC co-champs was the most likely outcome.

But then a funny thing happened.

Houston spent Sunday completely carving up Cincinnati on the road -- especially in the second half. The Cougars shot 46.2 percent from the field, 52.2 percent from 3-point range and won 85-69 to finish the regular season 29-2 -- this after losing three of the top five scorers from last season's 27-win team. Just an incredible job by Kelvin Sampson. I wrote Sunday morning that Texas Tech's Chris Beard, who is represented by CAA's Bret Just, will be getting some National Coach of the Year awards. I still believe that. But if Beard loses some awards to somebody, it'll probably be to Houston's Kelvin Sampson, who is also represented by CAA's Bret Just. (In other words, it was a nice weekend for CAA's Bret Just.)

I moved Houston up to No. 10 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- which caused Michigan to drop a spot, no fault of its own. Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the 22nd consecutive day. The Zags will play Pepperdine late Monday in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Monday's Top 25 And 1