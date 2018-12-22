College Basketball Rankings: How the CBS Sports Classic could create chaos in the Top 25 And 1
Kentucky needs to beat UNC to avoid dropping to 0-3 away from Rupp Arena
Saturday's CBS Sports Classic -- which you can watch on CBS or stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV -- could have an impact on Sunday's Top 25 And 1, and the underdog in each game needs to win to avoid big/bad storylines. If UCLA loses to Ohio State, the Bruins will be on a three-game losing streak, and those aren't usually well-received by UCLA fans. Meantime, if Kentucky loses to North Carolina, the Wildcats will drop to 0-3 against top-90 KenPom teams and 0-3 away from Rupp Arena.
That's not ideal.
UNC is No. 9 in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. OSU is No. 13. Kansas, which will likely be tested Saturday night at Arizona State, remains No. 1.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' perfect record features three wins over schools also in the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette. Dedric Lawson is averaging 19.7 points and 11.1 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game.
|--
|10-0
|2
|Tennessee
|The Vols' lone loss is an overtime loss on a neutral-court to Kansas. Grant Williams is averaging 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game.
|--
|9-1
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features wins over Texas Tech, Auburn, Indiana and Kentucky. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.
|--
|11-1
|4
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack trailed at the half Saturday but rallied to avoid South Dakota State's upset bid. Caleb and Cody Martin combined for 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
|--
|11-0
|5
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' perfect record features wins over Wisconsin and Maryland. De'Andre Hunter is averaging 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game.
|--
|10-0
|6
|Michigan
|Charles Matthews finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's win over Western Michigan. Barring a huge upset, the Wolverines will finish the non-league portion of their schedule with zero losses.
|--
|11-0
|7
|Gonzaga
|Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke combined for 46 points in Friday's win over Denver. The Zags are the only team to beat Duke this season.
|--
|11-2
|8
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 26 points in Friday's win over Oakland. The Spartans have won five straight games since losing at Louisville in overtime.
|--
|10-2
|9
|N. Carolina
|UNC's resume features wins over Gonzaga and UCLA, losses to Michigan and Texas. Cameron Johnson is averaging a team-high 16.6 points in 26.8 minutes per game.
|--
|8-2
|10
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Duke. They appear to be the biggest threat to Kansas' streak of Big 12 regular-season titles.
|--
|10-1
|11
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles have won five straight games since losing to Villanova. Terance Mann is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.
|--
|10-1
|12
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies' lone loss is a one-point loss at Penn State. They'll open the ACC portion of their schedule with home games against Notre Dame and Boston College.
|--
|10-1
|13
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes have won four straight since losing to Syracuse. Kaleb Wesson is averaging 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game.
|--
|10-1
|14
|Wisconsin
|Ethan Happ is leading the Badgers in points per game (19.2), rebounds per game (10.8) and assists per game (5.0). Wisconsin's only losses are single-digit losses to Virginia and Marquette away from home.
|--
|9-2
|15
|NC State
|NC State has won four straight games since losing at Wisconsin. Torin Dorn is averaging 15.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game.
|--
|10-1
|16
|Auburn
|The Tigers' only losses are single-digit losses to Duke and NC State. Jared Harper is averaging 15.7 points and 6.3 assists in 33.7 minutes per game.
|--
|9-2
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' only losses are single-digit losses to Virginia at home and Purdue on the road. Bruno Fernando is averaging 13.7 points and 9.4 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game.
|--
|9-2
|18
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' resume features wins over Cincinnati, Clemson and Saint Mary's. Quinndary Weatherspoon is averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game.
|--
|10-1
|19
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes' only losses are to Michigan State and Wisconsin. Tyler Cook is averaging 16.7 points and 8.5 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.
|--
|9-2
|20
|Houston
|The Cougars overcame a double-digit halftime deficit Thursday to beat Utah State and remain undefeated. Armoni Brooks made five 3-pointers in 32 minutes.
|1
|11-0
|21
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners won at Northwestern on Friday despite missing 16 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted. Oklahoma's lone loss is a loss to Wisconsin.
|1
|11-1
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' only losses are to Ohio State and Mississippi State. They own double-digit wins over UCLA, Xavier and Ole Miss.
|1
|10-2
|23
|Nebraska
|James Palmer Jr. finished with 29 points and five assists in Sunday's win over Oklahoma State. The Huskers will take a 17-game home winning streak into Saturday's game with Cal State Fullerton.
|1
|9-2
|24
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers' resume features wins over Marquette, Louisville, Butler, Northwestern and Penn State. Romeo Langford is averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game.
|1
|10-2
|25
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles made 18 of the 29 3-pointers they took in Friday's win over Buffalo. Markus Howard finished with 45 points on 25 field-goal attempts.
|1
|10-2
|26
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' took their first loss Friday at Marquette. Their initial11 wins included victories over Syracuse, West Virginia and San Francisco.
|6
|11-1
