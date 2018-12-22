College Basketball Rankings: How the CBS Sports Classic could create chaos in the Top 25 And 1

Saturday's CBS Sports Classic -- which you can watch on CBS or stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV -- could have an impact on Sunday's Top 25 And 1, and the underdog in each game needs to win to avoid big/bad storylines. If UCLA loses to Ohio State, the Bruins will be on a three-game losing streak, and those aren't usually well-received by UCLA fans. Meantime, if Kentucky loses to North Carolina, the Wildcats will drop to 0-3 against top-90 KenPom teams and 0-3 away from Rupp Arena.

That's not ideal.

UNC is No. 9 in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. OSU is No. 13. Kansas, which will likely be tested Saturday night at Arizona State, remains No. 1.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1