College basketball rankings: How the Maui Invitational could affect the Top 25 (and 1)
Wichita State and Notre Dame could meet in the final of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational
The Maui Jim Maui Invitational is annually one of the best events of the early season -- a three-day tournament that provides daytime basketball and leads into Thanksgiving.
It starts Monday afternoon.
And, if the bracket goes as expected, it should produce a Wednesday night showdown between Wichita State and Notre Dame, i.e., two consistently great programs led by men (Gregg Marshall and Mike Brey) who have combined to coach in 13 of the past 14 NCAA Tournaments. Unsurprisingly, both the Shockers and Irish are off to nice starts this season. Wichita State is undefeated and No. 5 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Notre Dame is undefeated and ranked 12th.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Grayson Allen had a back-to-earth game in Friday's win over Southern. The senior guard missed all six 3-pointers he attempted and finished with just 10 points.
|--
|4-0
|2
|
|DeAndre Ayton has recorded three double-doubles in three games. The freshman forward is averaging 18.7 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.
|--
|3-0
|3
|
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored a career-high 27 points in Friday's win over South Dakota State. The senior wing is averaging 19.7 points and 4.3 rebounds through three games.
|--
|3-0
|4
|
|Miles Bridges scored 20 points in 25 minutes in Sunday's win over Stony Brook. The sophomore forward left the game with an ankle sprain.
|--
|2-1
|5
|
|Shaq Morris finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's win over Charleston. The 6-8 post player is averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|6
|
|The Wildcats shot 56.9 percent from the field in Friday's win over East Tennessee State. Quade Green finished with a game-high 21 points.
|--
|3-1
|7
|
|Mikal Bridges took 10 shots, made nine and finished with a game-high 24 points in Friday's win over Lafayette. Jalen Brunson added 22 points and six assists.
|--
|3-0
|8
|
|Jordan McLaughlin finished with 35 points on 19 shots in Sunday's victory at Vanderbilt. Chimezie Metu added 23 points and eight rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|9
|
|The Gators missed 15 of the 18 3-pointers they attempted Sunday but still avoided New Hampshire's upset bid. Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Hudson scored 26 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|10
|
|Bruce Brown was one of three Miami starters to score 15 points in Thursday's 90-59 win over Florida A&M. Chris Lykes added 13 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|11
|
|Joel Berry missed 10 of the 11 shots he took in Wednesday's 93-81 win over Bucknell. It was Berry's first time on the court in a game since breaking his hand in the preseason.
|--
|2-0
|12
|
|Bonzie Colson got 27 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win over Mount St. Mary's. Rex Pflueger added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|13
|
|Jordan Murphy finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's win over Western Carolina. The junior forward is averaging 24.8 points and 12.8 rebounds through four games.
|--
|4-0
|14
|
|The Bearcats have scored at least 97 points in all three games this season. Jaron Cumberland is averaging a team-high 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
|--
|3-0
|15
|
|Killian Tillie scored a game-high 20 points in Saturday's win over Utah State. The Zags won by 13 even though Utah State made 11 3-pointers.
|--
|3-0
|16
|
|Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's victory over Alcorn State. Manu Lecomte added 17 points and five assists.
|--
|3-0
|17
|
|Deng Adel took eight shots, made seven and finished with 21 points in Friday's win over Omaha. Ray Spalding added 19 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|2-0
|18
|
|Collin Sexton finished with 25 points and five assists in Friday's victory over Alabama A&M. The McDonald's All-American is averaging 23.5 points and 5.0 assists.
|--
|3-0
|19
|
|The Bruins shot 55.2 percent from the field in Friday's win over South Carolina State. Thomas Welsh finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|20
|
|The Gaels shot 50.9 percent from the field in Sunday's win over San Jose State. Jock Landale finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|21
|
|Trevon Bluiett scored a game-high 25 points in Thursday's 80-70 win at Wisconsin. He's averaging 25.3 points and 7.7 rebounds through two games.
|--
|3-0
|22
|
|DJ Hogg scored a team-high 24 points in Friday's victory over UC Santa Barbara. The junior forward is averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
|--
|2-0
|23
|
|Dakota Mathias scored a game-high 23 points in Saturday's win over Fairfield. Vince Edwards added 21 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|24
|
|The Pirates handled NJIT easily Saturday despite getting just five points and two rebounds from Angel Delgado. Desi Rodriguez led Seton Hall with 19 points in 26 minutes.
|--
|4-0
|25
|
|Vladimir Brodziansky is averaging a team-high 16.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game. The senior forward is shooting 65.6 percent from the field.
|--
|3-0
|26
|
|Daxter Miles Jr. got a career-high 32 points in Saturday's blowout of Morgan State. West Virginia created 27 turnovers in the game.
|--
|2-1
