College basketball rankings: How the Maui Invitational could affect the Top 25 (and 1)

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational is annually one of the best events of the early season -- a three-day tournament that provides daytime basketball and leads into Thanksgiving.

It starts Monday afternoon.

And, if the bracket goes as expected, it should produce a Wednesday night showdown between Wichita State and Notre Dame, i.e., two consistently great programs led by men (Gregg Marshall and Mike Brey) who have combined to coach in 13 of the past 14 NCAA Tournaments. Unsurprisingly, both the Shockers and Irish are off to nice starts this season. Wichita State is undefeated and No. 5 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Notre Dame is undefeated and ranked 12th.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.