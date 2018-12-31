College Basketball Rankings: How the Top 25 And 1 looks heading into conference play

The previous seven days of college basketball were lame -- evidence being how there were zero games between two ranked teams. But that won't be the case over the next seven days thanks to most schools starting conference play. If you go by Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1, the following matchups will take place:

No. 20 Oklahoma at No. 6 Kansas on Wednesday

No. 8 Michigan State at No. 12 Ohio State on Saturday

No. 10 Florida State at No. 4 Virginia on Saturday

No. 23 Indiana at No. 5 Michigan on Sunday

No. 22 Nebraska at No. 18 Iowa on Sunday

That's not the greatest stretch ever, I acknowledge. But it's better than what we just had. And that list of games doesn't even include Marquette-St. John's on Tuesday, Utah State-Nevada on Wednesday, Iowa-Purdue on Thursday, Kentucky-Alabama on Saturday or Xavier-Marquette on Sunday. Bottom line, as is the case every season when the calendar flips, we'll have more meaningful games going forward than November and December offered. And I, for one, am looking forward to it.

Monday's Top 25 And 1