UCLA entered Thursday with just four Quadrant 1 wins. By Friday morning, the Bruins had increased that number by 50%, which highlights just how fluid the NET rankings and quadrant system can be from one day to the next.
So how did UCLA add two Q1 wins in one day?
The Bruins did it by first beating a Utah team that's 56th in the NET on the road late Thursday, which is a Q1 win because road wins over teams in the top 75 of the NET fall inside Q1. The other good thing that happened for the Bruins is that while they were winning 78-71 at Utah, Washington State was winning 67-63 at Stanford. That four-point victory pushed Washington State from 79th in the NET to 73rd in the NET, which flipped UCLA's 67-66 win at Washington State in December from a Q2 win into a Q1 win because, again, road wins over teams in the Top 75 of the NET fall inside Q1.
That's how UCLA added two Q1 wins in one day.
So now the Bruins are 6-4 in Quadrant 1 with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. Combine that resume with strong computer numbers -- UCLA is now No. 2 at KenPom.com and No. 3 in the NET -- and there's no denying the Bruins are legitimate candidates to be a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They own at least a two-game lead in the Pac-12 standings over everybody else with just three games left in the regular season, meaning UCLA can secure at least a share of the Pac-12 title with an Arizona loss to Arizona State on Saturday, or with a win at Colorado on Sunday.
UCLA remains No. 5 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Bruins are on a seven-game winning streak and haven't lost in nearly a month.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 22 points and six assists in Wednesday's 89-59 win over Tulane. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at East Carolina.
|--
|26-2
|2
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 41 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 78-76 overtime win at South Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|24-4
|3
Kansas
|Gradey Dick finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Monday's 63-58 win at TCU. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|--
|23-5
|4
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 82-55 win over Ohio State. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Indiana.
|--
|24-4
|5
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 78-71 win at Utah. The Bruins' next game is Sunday at Colorado.
|--
|24-4
|6
Texas
|Tyrese Hunter finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 72-54 win over Iowa State. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|22-6
|7
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 78-68 win over Colorado. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Arizona State.
|--
|24-4
|8
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 73-71 win at Creighton. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against DePaul.
|--
|22-6
|9
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's 97-72 win over San Diego. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|24-5
|10
Kansas St.
|Keyontae Johnson finished with 25 points and four assists in Tuesday's 75-65 win over Baylor. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|21-7
|11
Baylor
|Adam Flagler was 1 of 13 from the field in Tuesday's 75-65 loss at Kansas State. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|20-8
|12
Miami
|Norchad Omier finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-70 win at Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|--
|23-5
|13
San Diego St
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 77-58 win over Colorado State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday at New Mexico.
|--
|22-5
|14
Virginia
|Virginia's starting guards combined to shoot 7 of 29 from the field in Wednesday's 63-48 loss at Boston College. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at North Carolina.
|--
|21-5
|15
Saint Mary's
|Logan Johnson finished with 29 points and seven assists in Thursday's 83-52 win over Pacific. The Gaels' next game is Saturday at Gonzaga.
|--
|25-5
|16
Xavier
|Colby Jones missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 64-63 loss to Villanova. The Musketeers' next game is Friday at Seton Hall.
|1
|20-8
|17
Northwestern
|Ty Berry was 1 of 8 from the field in Thursday's 66-62 loss at Illinois. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday at Maryland.
|1
|20-8
|18
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor finished with 25 points and four steals in Tuesday's 68-63 win over Tennessee. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|--
|21-7
|19
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 87-69 win over Providence. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at St. John's.
|--
|21-7
|20
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler missed nine of the 11 3-pointers he attempted in Tuesday's 68-63 loss at Texas A&M. The Vols' next game is Saturday against South Carolina.
|--
|20-8
|21
Iowa St.
|Iowa State shot just 21.1% from 3-point range in Tuesday's 72-54 loss at Texas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|--
|17-10
|22
Indiana
|Indiana only got six points from its bench in Tuesday's 80-65 loss at Michigan State. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday at Purdue.
|--
|19-9
|23
Nevada
|Will Baker finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 66-51 win over San Jose State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Friday at Fresno State.
|--
|21-7
|24
TCU
|Damian Baugh and Mike Miles Jr. combined to go 8 of 30 from the field in Monday's 63-58 loss to Kansas. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday at Texas Tech.
|--
|18-10
|25
Providence
|Providence allowed the Huskies to shoot 53.3% from the field in Wednesday's 87-69 loss at UConn. The Friars' next game is Sunday at Georgetown.
|--
|20-8
|26
Creighton
|Arthur Kaluma was limited to just two points in Tuesday's 73-71 loss to Marquette. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|18-10