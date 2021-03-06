Gonzaga, Baylor and Michigan are so far ahead of everybody else, from a body of work perspective, that they basically have No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament on lock regardless of what happens between now and Selection Sunday.

That's the truth.

But the fourth No. 1 seed remains very much up for grabs. Right now, I think, it belongs to Illinois. But Alabama, Iowa, West Virginia and Ohio State are serious contenders. If any of them were to win-out, they'd have a legitimate claim to a No. 1 seed. And Ohio State seems to have the clearest path, among those schools, considering the Buckeyes play Illinois on Saturday before they head to the Big Ten Tournament, where opportunities for more Quadrant 1 wins await.

What an awesome time of the year.

And weird.

Big basketball brands like Duke, North Carolina, Indiana, Michigan State and Syracuse are all on the bubble while big football brands like Michigan, Alabama and Ohio State compete for a No. 1 seed. Up is down. Down is up. And the next two days really should be wild.

Can Indiana add a Quadrant 1 win at Purdue? Can Duke start a run with a win at North Carolina? Can Ohio State snap its three-game losing streak by beating Illinois? Can Michigan push Michigan State the wrong direction with a victory at the Breslin Center? Can Memphis get on the right side of the bubble with a win at Houston? Can Drake ensure its spot in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Missouri Valley Conference's automatic-bid?

Each of those questions will be answered soon.

As for now, Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Zags won't play again until Monday in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals. Their opponent will be the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between Saint Mary's and Loyola Marymount.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings