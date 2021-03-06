Gonzaga, Baylor and Michigan are so far ahead of everybody else, from a body of work perspective, that they basically have No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament on lock regardless of what happens between now and Selection Sunday.
That's the truth.
But the fourth No. 1 seed remains very much up for grabs. Right now, I think, it belongs to Illinois. But Alabama, Iowa, West Virginia and Ohio State are serious contenders. If any of them were to win-out, they'd have a legitimate claim to a No. 1 seed. And Ohio State seems to have the clearest path, among those schools, considering the Buckeyes play Illinois on Saturday before they head to the Big Ten Tournament, where opportunities for more Quadrant 1 wins await.
What an awesome time of the year.
And weird.
Big basketball brands like Duke, North Carolina, Indiana, Michigan State and Syracuse are all on the bubble while big football brands like Michigan, Alabama and Ohio State compete for a No. 1 seed. Up is down. Down is up. And the next two days really should be wild.
Can Indiana add a Quadrant 1 win at Purdue? Can Duke start a run with a win at North Carolina? Can Ohio State snap its three-game losing streak by beating Illinois? Can Michigan push Michigan State the wrong direction with a victory at the Breslin Center? Can Memphis get on the right side of the bubble with a win at Houston? Can Drake ensure its spot in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Missouri Valley Conference's automatic-bid?
Each of those questions will be answered soon.
As for now, Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Zags won't play again until Monday in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals. Their opponent will be the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between Saint Mary's and Loyola Marymount.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Virginia, Iowa and Kansas. The Zags won their 15 WCC games by an average of 24.1 points.
|--
|24-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor is 10-1 in the first two quadrants with wins over Illinois, West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. The Bears are conference champions for the first time since 1950.
|--
|20-1
|3
Michigan
|Michigan is 13-2 in the first two quadrants with wins over Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin. The Wolverines are Big Ten champions for the first time since 2014.
|--
|19-2
|4
Illinois
|Illinois is 13-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over Michigan, Iowa and Purdue. All six of the Illini's losses are Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|19-6
|5
Alabama
|Alabama is 14-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Crimson Tide are SEC champions for the first time since 2002.
|--
|20-6
|6
Iowa
|Iowa is 11-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over Ohio State and Purdue. The Hawkeyes are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Michigan.
|--
|19-7
|7
W. Virginia
|West Virginia is 11-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. The Mountaineers are 3-1 in their past four games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Baylor in overtime.
|--
|18-7
|8
Ohio St.
|Ohio State dropped to 12-7 in the first two quadrants after Sunday's loss to Iowa. The Buckeyes' resume is highlighted by victories over Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
|--
|18-7
|9
Houston
|Houston is 6-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cougars are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wichita State.
|--
|20-3
|10
Arkansas
|Arkansas is 11-5 in the first two quadrants with wins over Alabama and Missouri. The Razorbacks are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Alabama and Missouri.
|--
|20-5
|11
Florida St.
|Florida State is 9-3 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Seminoles are one win away from securing back-to-back outright ACC titles.
|--
|15-4
|12
Villanova
|Villanova is 8-4 in the first two quadrants with wins over Texas and Creighton. The Wildcats have won the Big East in six of the past seven seasons.
|--
|16-4
|13
Kansas
|Kansas is 9-8 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. The Jayhawks are the only team that has beaten Baylor.
|--
|19-8
|14
Oklahoma St.
|Oklahoma State is 9-6 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cowboys are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Baylor.
|--
|17-7
|15
Texas
|Texas is 8-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over West Virginia, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Six of the Longhorns' seven losses are Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|16-7
|16
Loyola Chi.
|Loyola Chicago is 5-4 in the first two quadrants with wins over Drake and North Texas. The Ramblers are 14-1 in their past 15 games and MVC champions for the third time in the past four seasons.
|--
|22-4
|17
Virginia
|Virginia is 7-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cavaliers have an ACC-best 12 league wins.
|--
|16-6
|18
USC
|USC is 8-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over BYU and Oregon. The Trojans close the regular season Saturday at UCLA.
|--
|20-6
|19
Purdue
|Purdue is 12-7 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Boilermakers will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Indiana.
|--
|17-8
|20
Creighton
|Creighton dropped to 11-4 in the first two quadrants after Wednesday's loss at Villanova. The Bluejays also have three Quadrant 3 losses on their resume.
|--
|17-7
|21
Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 5-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Hokies' resume is highlighted by wins over Villanova, Virginia and Clemson.
|--
|15-5
|22
BYU
|BYU is 7-5 in the first two quadrants with wins over San Diego State and Utah State. The Cougars will take a four-game winning streak into the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|19-5
|23
Missouri
|Missouri is 9-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over Illinois and Alabama. The Tigers' resume features seven Quadrant 1 victories.
|--
|15-7
|24
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech is 5-8 in the first two quadrants with wins over Texas and Oklahoma. All eight of the Red Raiders' losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-8
|25
Clemson
|Clemson dropped to 10-6 in the first two quadrants after Wednesday's loss at Syracuse. The Tigers close the regular season Saturday against Pitt.
|--
|15-6
|26
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin dropped to 9-10 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss at Purdue. The Badgers close the regular season Sunday at Iowa.
|--
|16-10