We're not even two full weeks into this season and it's already clear that the freshman class is historically great. Kansas' Darryn Peterson, BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Duke's Cameron Boozer are headlining things -- in part because they were the consensus top three prospects in the Class of 2025, in part because they are projected by most to go first, second and third (in some order) in the 2026 NBA Draft.

They're all great, undeniably.

But, as I've previously noted, the list of elite freshmen does not stop there. Tennessee's Nate Ament also belongs on it. Arizona's Koa Peat also belongs on it. North Carolina's Caleb Wilson also belongs on it. Virginia Tech's Neoklis Aydalas also belongs on it. And, after what he did Friday night, it appears that Illinois' David Mirkovic also belongs on it.

The 6-foot-9 forward from Montenegro took 16 shots, made half of them and finished with 27 points and 21 rebounds in the Ilinini's 84-65 win over Colgate. While doing so, Mirkovic became the first Illinois player to get 20-plus points and 20-plus rebounds in a game since Nick Weatherspoon did it in 1972.

After it was over, Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he and Mirkovic had been going back-and-forth a bit earlier in the week in practice. Clearly, whatever happened in workouts translated positively to the game.

"I think he will tell you that I have been on him pretty good for a couple of days about his performance rebounding," Underwood said.

The result was 21 boards for Mirkovic against Colgate -- 13 defensive, eight offensive. He grabbed 15 more rebounds than any Colgate player. He out-rebounded Colgate's entire starting lineup by four.

Mirkovic is now averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds through four games with the Illini. He's the biggest reason Illinois is up to No. 12 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the seventh straight day.

