When it was officially announced that Ayo Dosunmu would miss his third consecutive game, Michigan immediately jumped to an 8-point favorite over Illinois.
And it made sense.
I mean, the Wolverines have looked like a machine lately -- first while beating Ohio State two games after a 21-day COVID-19 pause, then while destroying Iowa and Indiana by an average of 19.0 points. So there wasn't much of a reason to think Michigan would be threatened at home by an Illinois team missing its best player, especially a player like Dosunmu, who doubles as one of the nation's best. And if anybody tries to tell you otherwise, don't believe them, because they're lying, which makes what happened Tuesday one of the biggest surprises of the season.
Final score: Illinois 76, Michigan 53.
Yes, the shorthanded Illini went to Crisler Center and won by 23 points -- snapping Michigan's 13-game winning streak at home, and seven overall, while handing the Wolverines just their second loss of the season.
"I would be challenged to find a better win in college basketball this year -- a better road win anyway," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I mean, in all the analytics, [Michigan is] up there. So I think it's got to make a pretty solid statement."
Indeed, it does.
It was a convincing and overwhelming performance -- one of the best and most impressive of the season. But, that said, Michigan remains one spot ahead of Illinois in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings simply because the Wolverines still undeniably have a better resume. Michigan is 13-2 inside the first two quadrants; Illinois is 14-6. Both bodies of work are awesome, but the Wolverines' is better. So I'd have Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Illinois as the four No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament right now, and exactly in that order.
Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Virginia, Iowa and Kansas. The Zags have won their 15 WCC games by an average of 24.1 points.
|--
|24-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor is 9-1 in the first two quadrants with wins over Illinois, West Virginia and Kansas. The Bears' resume features double-digit wins over Illinois, Texas and Oklahoma State.
|1
|19-1
|3
Michigan
|Michigan dropped to 13-2 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss to Illinois. The Wolverines' resume features double-digit wins over Iowa, Purdue and Wisconsin.
|1
|18-2
|4
Illinois
|Illinois is 14-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over Michigan, Iowa and Purdue. All six of the Illini's losses are Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|19-6
|5
Alabama
|Alabama is 14-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Crimson Tide are SEC champions for the first time since 2002.
|1
|20-6
|6
Iowa
|Iowa is 12-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over Ohio State and Purdue. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Michigan.
|1
|18-7
|7
W. Virginia
|West Virginia dropped to 11-7 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss to Baylor. All seven of the Mountaineers' losses are Quadrant 1 defeats.
|2
|17-7
|8
Ohio St.
|Ohio State dropped to 12-7 in the first two quadrants after Sunday's loss to Iowa. The Buckeyes' resume is highlighted by victories over Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
|--
|18-7
|9
Houston
|Houston is 7-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cougars are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wichita State.
|--
|20-3
|10
Arkansas
|Arkansas is 11-5 in the first two quadrants with wins over Alabama and Missouri. The Razorbacks are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Alabama and Missouri.
|--
|20-5
|11
Florida St.
|Florida State dropped to 8-3 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at North Carolina. The Seminoles' resume also includes a Quadrant 3 loss to UCF.
|--
|14-4
|12
Villanova
|Villanova dropped to 7-4 in the first two quadrants after Sunday's loss at Butler. The Wildcats have a two-game lead in the loss column of the Big East standings with two regular-season games to play.
|--
|15-4
|13
Kansas
|Kansas is 9-8 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. The Jayhawks are the only team that has beaten Baylor.
|--
|18-8
|14
Oklahoma St.
|Oklahoma State is 9-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cowboys will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Baylor.
|--
|17-6
|15
Texas
|Texas is 7-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over West Virginia and Kansas. All seven of the Longhorns losses are Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|15-7
|16
Loyola Chi.
|Loyola Chicago is 5-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Ramblers are 13-1 in their past 14 games and MVC champions for the third time in the past four seasons.
|--
|21-4
|17
Creighton
|Creighton dropped to 11-3 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Xavier. The Bluejays' resume also includes three Quadrant 3 defeats.
|--
|17-6
|18
Virginia
|Virginia is 7-4 in the first two quadrants with two additional losses falling in Quadrant 3. The Cavaliers have an ACC-best 12 league wins.
|--
|16-6
|19
USC
|USC dropped to 7-6 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Utah. The Trojans are 1-3 in their past three games with all three losses coming to unranked opponents.
|--
|19-6
|20
Purdue
|Purdue is 10-7 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Boilermakers will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Indiana.
|3
|17-8
|21
Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 5-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Hokies' resume is highlighted by wins over Villanova, Virginia and Clemson.
|--
|15-5
|22
BYU
|BYU is 8-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Cougars will take a four-game winning streak into the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|19-5
|23
Clemson
|Clemson is 9-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Tigers will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Syracuse.
|1
|15-5
|24
Missouri
|Missouri dropped to 8-7 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss to Ole Miss. The Tigers are 1-4 in their past five games with three losses in that stretch to unranked teams.
|1
|14-7
|25
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech is 5-8 in the first two quadrants with wins over Texas and Oklahoma. All eight of the Red Raiders' losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|16-8
|26
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin dropped to 10-10 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss at Purdue. The Badgers close the regular season Sunday at Iowa.
|6
|16-10