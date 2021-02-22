We have a shake up in the top five of the college basketball rankings after a huge weekend in Big Ten action, as No. 4 Illinois jumped ahead of No. 5 Ohio State in the Coaches Poll following the Buckeyes loss to No. 3 Michigan and a dominant win by the Fighting Illini at Minnesota.

Gonzaga and Baylor held their positions at No. 1 and No. 2 as the teams in the top five remained the same, just in a different order. Houston was tied for fifth in last week's balloting but fell five spots to No. 10 after losing to Wichita State on Thursday night.

Florida State had one of the most significant moves in this week's Coaches Poll balloting, moving seven spots up to No. 9 after a week that included a win against Virginia. The Cavaliers had one of the biggest moves down of the week, falling six spots to No. 14 after adding a loss at Duke on Saturday to the early-week defeat in Tallahassee.

Both Texas, down three spots to No. 16, and Texas Tech, down six spots to No. 17, fell after losses on Saturday with West Virginia, up two spots to No. 13, and Kansas, up five spots to No. 19, seeing a boost from those top-25 wins.

Arkansas, at 17-5, jumped from five spots outside the top 25 a week ago into the rankings at No. 20 and San Diego State, ranked in the AP Top 25 but unranked by the coaches a week ago, moved up into the Coaches Poll at No. 25. Their additions to the poll come as Missouri (No. 19) and Tennessee (No. 20). fell from the rankings.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Gonzaga (27) 22-0 795 1 2 Baylor (4) 17-0 771 2 3 Michigan (1) 16-1 737 3 4 Illinois 16-5 657 5 5 Ohio State 18-5 648 4 6 Villanova 14-3 608 7 7 Alabama 18-5 589 9 8 Oklahoma 14-5 552 10 9 Florida State 13-3 490 16 10 Houston 18-3 483 5 11 Creighton 16-5 468 12 12 Iowa 17-6 465 14 13 West Virginia 15-6 462 15 14 Virginia 15-5 361 8 15 Virginia Tech 14-4 314 17 16 Texas 13-6 308 13 17 Texas Tech 14-7 224 11 18 USC 18-4 218 18 19 Kansas 17-7 168 24 20 Arkansas 17-5 134 NR 21 Oklahoma State 14-6 132 22 22 Loyola Chicago 19-4 124 23 23 Oregon 14-4 115 25 24 Wisconsin 16-8 105 21 25 San Diego State 17-4 96 NR

Others receiving votes: Missouri 83; Tennessee 74; Purdue 64; Belmont 45; Drake 22; UCLA 17; Clemson 16; LSU 13; Winthrop 9; Brigham Young 9; Boise State 8; Wichita State 7; North Carolina 5; Connecticut 3; Seton Hall 1.