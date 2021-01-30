Iowa hadn't played in more than a week. For Illinois, the layoff had been even longer because of COVID-19 issues. So there was no guarantee the two Big Ten powers would put on a show Friday night when they met for the first time in a season in which both have legitimate aspirations tied to a trip to the Final Four.

But they did put on a show.

The Hawkeyes and Illini went back and forth for 40 minutes, traded big punches and performed well despite the long layoffs. Ultimately, Illinois won 80-75, even though it recorded 14 fewer field goal attempts than Iowa, thanks to the fact that Brad Underwood's team shot 50.0% from the field, including 42.1% from 3-point range, while taking advantage of the Hawkeyes' unreliable defense and Luka Garza's foul trouble.

"Great win against a great team," Underwood said. "That was a heck of a college basketball game."

Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with 25 points and was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-5 guard is now averaging a career-high 21.9 points, a career-high 6.1 rebounds, and a career-high 4.8 assists in 34.5 minutes per game. He's also shooting a career-high 41.8% from 3-point range on 3.4 attempts per contest.

The five-point victory improved Illinois to 8-5 inside the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. As a result, the Illini moved up from No. 17 to No 11 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, which pushed Texas Tech, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas and Florida State down one spot each, no fault of their own. Illinois' next scheduled game is Tuesday at Indiana. Iowa's next scheduled game is Tuesday against Michigan State.

