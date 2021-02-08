The top of Monday's updated Coaches Poll saw a major makeover, with four new teams entering the top 10, the top five getting a reshuffle and the Big Ten impressively placing three of its league members in the top six.
Illinois was one of the biggest risers this week to give the league ample representation. After winning its fourth consecutive game Saturday over Wisconsin, it moved up to No. 6 from its previous placement of No. 13. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 3 despite its extended pause and Ohio State rose four spots to No. 5. Iowa, Wisconsin and Purdue are also part of this week's Big Ten-dominant showing in the poll.
Dominant can also be used to describe Gonzaga, which improved to 18-0 this week and maintained its No. 1 spot in the poll, where it has been since this preseason. It garnered 28 of 32 first-place votes with No. 2 Baylor receiving the outstanding four.
Coaches Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|Gonzaga
|18-0
|796
|1
|2
|Baylor
|17-0
|772
|2
|3
|Michigan
|13-1
|722
|4
|4
|Villanova
|12-2
|669
|3
|5
|Ohio State
|15-4
|647
|9
|6
|Illinois
|13-5
|562
|13
|7
|Houston
|16-2
|556
|5
|8
|Texas Tech
|14-5
|533
|11
|9
|Virginia
|13-3
|491
|15
|10
|Missouri
|13-3
|465
|17
|11
|Alabama
|15-5
|453
|7
|12
|Oklahoma
|12-5
|402
|14
|13
|Texas
|11-5
|396
|6
|14
|West Virginia
|13-5
|389
|18
|15
|Tennessee
|13-4
|378
|10
|16
|Iowa
|13-6
|314
|8
|17
|Virginia Tech
|14-4
|304
|16
|17
|Creighton
|14-5
|304
|12
|19
|Florida State
|10-3
|300
|19
|20
|USC
|15-3
|187
|NR
|21
|Wisconsin
|14-6
|171
|20
|22
|Oklahoma State
|12-5
|100
|24
|23
|Loyola-Chicago
|17-3
|92
|NR
|24
|UCLA
|13-4
|75
|21
|25
|Purdue
|13-7
|45
|NR
Others receiving votes: Florida 43; Louisville 38; Rutgers 30; Kansas 30; Drake 23; San Diego State 18; Colorado 15; Oregon 14; Belmont 13; Minnesota 12; Xavier 10; UAB 6; Utah State 5; Clemson 5; Louisiana State 4; Winthrop 3; Seton Hall 3; Arkansas 3; Toledo 1; Saint Louis 1.