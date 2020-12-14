West Virginia is known for lots of things — among them offensive rebounding, defense, winning. Shooting, unfortunately, is not one of them. But the Mountaineers have been shooting the ball well in practices, according to coach Bob Huggins. And it finally translated to the court Sunday during an 87-71 victory over Richmond.

"They've shot like that in practice pretty much all along," Huggins said. "I don't think it was a matter of them looking like they were hot. They were just normal."

West Virginia took 48 2-pointers against Richmond and made 28 of them. That's 58.3%. West Virginia took 14 3-pointers against Richmond and made eight of them. That's 57.1%. So the Mountaineers were terrific inside of the arc and outside of the arc. As a result, their offensive-efficiency rating now ranks 13th nationally — which, when combined with a top-10 defensive-efficiency ranking, suggests Huggins has a team good enough to challenge Baylor and Kansas at the top of the Big 12 and compete for the 2021 national title.

West Virginia is No. 9 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Meantime, I've removed Richmond from the Top 25 And 1 largely because the Spiders weren't competitive at West Virginia, but also because their "great" win at Kentucky no longer looks like a "great" win because, these days, basically everybody that plays Kentucky beats Kentucky.

Clemson took Richmond's spot.

Brad Brownell's Tigers are 5-0 with wins over Purdue, Maryland, Alabama and Mississippi State. So they're 2-0 against the SEC and 2-0 against the Big Ten with four victories over top-85 KenPom teams. That's a nice start to this season.

