College Basketball Rankings: Indiana enters Top 25 And 1 after Washington's loss

The only contest played on Christmas featuring at least one likely NCAA Tournament team was Wednesday's title game of the Diamond Head Classic. In that game, Houston trailed by five at the break. But the Cougars still beat Washington 75-71 to get their first win over a top-80 KenPom team this season.

"We just kept chipping and chipping and chipping," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said.

Washington entered having gone 8-1 in its previous nine games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Gonzaga. So the Huskies have been solid. But they're now a three-loss team with two losses to currently unranked opponents, and they haven't beaten a top-100 KenPom team since the season-opener. When I combined those facts with the fact that Washington now has sub-35 computer numbers -- Mike Hopkins' team is now 38th in the NET, 41st at KenPom and 43rd in Sagarin -- it led to me removing the Huskies from Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

I've replaced them with Indiana.

The Hoosiers are 11-1 with four top-80 KenPom wins, including an 80-64 victory over Florida State. Their lone loss came at Wisconsin. Indiana's next game is Sunday against Arkansas.

Biggest Movers 1 Indiana Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Ohio St. D.J. Carton got 15 points and five rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 71-65 victory over Kentucky. The Buckeyes own four wins over top-40 KenPom teams. -- 11-1 2 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 112-77 victory over Eastern Washington. The Zags have won five straight games since losing to Michigan. -- 13-1 3 Kansas Devon Dotson missed a late free throw that would've tied things, then missed a potential game-winning runner at the buzzer in Saturday's 56-55 loss at Villanova. The sophomore guard finished 5-of-15 from the field. -- 9-2 4 Louisville Dwayne Sutton finished with eight points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 70-46 win over Miami of Ohio. The Cardinals used a 17-0 run in the second half to pull away. -- 11-1 5 Duke Joey Baker made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Thursday's 86-57 victory over Wofford. The Blue Devils cruised even though Tre Jones missed the game with what Duke officials called a minor foot injury. -- 10-1 6 Oregon Payton Pritchard finished with 29 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in Saturday's 84-78 victory over Texas Southern. Oregon owns four top-35 KenPom wins. -- 10-2 7 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 77-49 win over Jackson State. The Tigers are now 8-0 without James Wiseman, who quit the team last week. -- 10-1 8 Michigan Jon Teske finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-44 win over Presbyterian. Michigan's body of work includes five victories over top-50 KenPom teams. -- 9-3 9 Auburn J'Von McCormick finished with 18 points and four assists in Saturday's 74-51 victory over Lehigh. The Tigers are one of just four remaining undefeated teams but still have zero wins over ranked opponents. -- 11-0 10 Baylor Davion Mitchell finished with 19 points, four assists and four steals in Wednesday's 91-63 victory over UT Martin. The Bears have three wins over top-20 KenPom teams. -- 9-1 11 Villanova Jermaine Samuels buried the game-winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds remaining, and finished with 15 points, in Saturday's 56-55 victory over Kansas. The Wildcats' only losses are to Ohio State and Baylor. -- 9-2 12 Butler Bryce Golden finished with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in Saturday's 70-61 win over Purdue. The Bulldogs' lone loss is a one-point defeat at Baylor. -- 11-1 13 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 16 points and eight assists in Saturday's 80-52 victory over Utah. The Aztecs are 7-1 in their past eight games against the Utes. -- 12-0 14 Maryland The Terrapins shot 26.9% from the field in Thursday's 52-48 loss to Seton Hall. Maryland lost despite the fact that the Pirates were missing their top two scorers. -- 10-2 15 Dayton Ibi Watson finished with 30 points and five rebounds in Monday's 81-53 victory over Grambling. Watson started in place of Jalen Crutcher, who was held out of the game with concussion symptoms. -- 10-2 16 Florida St. RaiQaun Gray finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals in Saturday's 66-60 win over South Florida. FSU is 3-0 in neutral-site games. -- 10-2 17 Penn St. Myreon Jones finished with 21 points and five assists in Friday's 87-58 victory over Central Connecticut. This was the first time in 23 seasons that Penn State has won while being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. 1 10-2 18 Michigan St. Aaron Henry finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 101-48 victory over Eastern Michigan. The Spartans have won four straight games since losing to Duke. 1 9-3 19 Iowa Bakari Evelyn had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 77-70 victory over Cincinnati. The Hawkeyes won despite turning the ball over 24 times. 1 9-3 20 Virginia The Cavaliers allowed South Carolina to shoot 55.1% from the field in Sunday's 70-59 loss to the Gamecocks. Virginia finished the game with 18 field goals and 19 turnovers. 1 9-2 21 Texas Tech Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 68-58 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Red Raiders have only lost once with Ramsey in the lineup. 1 8-3 22 Stanford Tyrell Terry finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Saturday's 62-59 win over San Diego. Stanford's lone loss is a one-point defeat to Butler. 1 11-1 23 Creighton Mitch Ballock made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points in Saturday's 67-60 victory over Arizona State. The Bluejays only losses are to Michigan and San Diego State. 1 10-2 24 W. Virginia Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-64 victory over Youngstown State. West Virginia outscored the Penguins 40-26 in the second half. 1 10-1 25 Wichita St. Grant Sherfield got 14 points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench in Saturday's 73-63 win over VCU. Wichita State's lone loss is to West Virginia. 1 10-1 26 Indiana Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in last Saturday's 62-60 victory over Notre Dame. The Hoosiers are 7-0 with Rob Phinisee in the lineup. NR 11-1

IN: Indiana

OUT: Washington