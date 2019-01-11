College Basketball Rankings: Indiana, No. 16 in the Top 25 And 1, faces tough test at Maryland on Friday

The Big Ten is the only power conference that plays league games on Fridays. And I know everybody doesn't dig it. But I love it. Because what's wrong with having fun college basketball seven days a week?

This Friday we get Indiana at Maryland.

It's a game that will impact the Top 25 And 1 -- one way or another -- because either Indiana will win and improve its body of work or Maryland will win and have a strong case to be included. Beyond that, there are two five-star freshmen involved -- namely Indiana's Romeo Langford and Maryland's Jalen Smith. So this is a super-fun Friday game. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. IU is 16th in Friday morning's Top 25 And 1.

