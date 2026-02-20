Compelling college basketball on Friday nights hasn't always been a thing -- but it is now. On the first Friday of this month, we got St. John's over UConn. Last Friday, it was Wisconsin over Michigan State. This Friday, it's a Big Ten showdown between in-state rivals that have seen better days.

This Friday, it's Indiana at Purdue.

Both are coming off of double-digit losses -- but, if anything, that just makes the game even bigger because it means the loser of this one will enter next week trying to avoid a three-game losing streak. In other words, it's a huge game for both. But I'd argue it's bigger for Purdue than Indiana, if only because if the Boilermakers lose they'll A) take their first Q2 loss of the season, and B) suffer their fourth loss inside Mackey Arena in the same season for the first time since 2013-2014.

Truth is, Indiana is about where it was supposed to be. The Hoosiers started 38th at KenPom.com and are currently 37th at KenPom.com. But Purdue was the preseason No.1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, meaning the Boilermakers are not supposed to be coming off of a double-digit loss at home -- but this is the second time they're doing it this season.

Tip is scheduled for 8 pm ET.

You can watch it on Fox.

Purdue is listed as an 11.5-point favorite. Among the storylines going in is Braden Smith's pursuit of the NCAA's all-time assist record. He currently has 986 in his career. That ranks fifth all-time -- one spot ahead of former East Tennessee State star Keith "Mister" Jennigs, one spot below former LIU Brooklyn standout Jason Brickman.

Bracketology Bubble Watch: Miami (Ohio), VCU lead off massive weekend for NCAA Tournament cut line David Cobb

Top 25 And 1 rankings