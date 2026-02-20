College basketball rankings: Rivals Indiana, Purdue square off in compelling Friday night showdown
While they are normally rare, college basketball fans have been spoiled by compelling Friday night matchups in recent weeks -- including tonight's game between Indiana and Purdue
Compelling college basketball on Friday nights hasn't always been a thing -- but it is now. On the first Friday of this month, we got St. John's over UConn. Last Friday, it was Wisconsin over Michigan State. This Friday, it's a Big Ten showdown between in-state rivals that have seen better days.
This Friday, it's Indiana at Purdue.
Both are coming off of double-digit losses -- but, if anything, that just makes the game even bigger because it means the loser of this one will enter next week trying to avoid a three-game losing streak. In other words, it's a huge game for both. But I'd argue it's bigger for Purdue than Indiana, if only because if the Boilermakers lose they'll A) take their first Q2 loss of the season, and B) suffer their fourth loss inside Mackey Arena in the same season for the first time since 2013-2014.
Truth is, Indiana is about where it was supposed to be. The Hoosiers started 38th at KenPom.com and are currently 37th at KenPom.com. But Purdue was the preseason No.1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, meaning the Boilermakers are not supposed to be coming off of a double-digit loss at home -- but this is the second time they're doing it this season.
Tip is scheduled for 8 pm ET.
You can watch it on Fox.
Purdue is listed as an 11.5-point favorite. Among the storylines going in is Braden Smith's pursuit of the NCAA's all-time assist record. He currently has 986 in his career. That ranks fifth all-time -- one spot ahead of former East Tennessee State star Keith "Mister" Jennigs, one spot below former LIU Brooklyn standout Jason Brickman.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Elliott Cadeau finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 91-80 win at Purdue. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday against Duke.
|--
|25-1
|2
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 101-64 win over Syracuse. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Michigan.
|--
|24-2
|3
Arizona
|Anthony Dell'Orso finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 75-68 win over BYU. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Houston.
|--
|24-2
|4
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 12 points and six rebounds in Monday's 70-67 win over Houston. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at BYU.
|--
|23-3
|5
Houston
|Isiah Harwell missed five of the six shots he attempted in Monday's 70-67 loss at Iowa State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|23-3
|6
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-62 win over South Carolina. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|--
|20-6
|7
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic finished with 22 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 101-65 win at USC. The Illini's next game is Saturday at UCLA.
|--
|22-5
|8
Purdue
|Braden Smith missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 91-80 loss to Michigan. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Indiana.
|--
|21-5
|9
Nebraska
|Sam Hoiberg missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Tuesday's 57-52 loss at Iowa. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday against Penn State.
|--
|22-4
|10
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson finished with 23 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 81-69 win at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|--
|20-6
|11
UConn
Alex Karaban missed five of the six shots he attempted in Wednesday's 91-84 loss to Creighton. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|24-3
|12
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 22 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 80-59 win at San Francisco. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Pacific.
|--
|26-2
|13
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 94-68 win at Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Miami.
|--
|23-3
|14
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 16 points and 10 assists in Tuesday's 82-59 win over UCLA. The Spartans' next game is Sunday against Ohio State.
|--
|21-5
|15
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Harris missed five of the six shots he attempted in Wednesday's 81-80 loss at Missouri. The Commodores' next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|21-5
|16
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 76-70 win at Marquette. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Creighton.
|--
|21-5
|17
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 35 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 117-115 double-overtime win over Arkansas. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at LSU.
|--
|19-7
|18
Arkansas
|Malique Ewin missed all four shots he attempted in Wednesday's 117-115 double-overtime loss at Alabama. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Missouri.
|--
|19-7
|19
Texas Tech
|Jaylen Petty missed five of the six shots he attempted in Tuesday's 72-67 loss at Arizona State. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|--
|19-7
|20
Miami (Ohio)
|Peter Suder finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 86-77 win at UMass. The RedHawks' next game is Friday against Bowling Green.
|--
|26-0
|21
Tennessee
|Nate Ament finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 89-66 win over Oklahoma. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|19-7
|22
BYU
|Mihailo Boskovi missed all three shots he attempted in Wednesday's 75-68 loss to Arizona. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|--
|19-7
|23
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell missed 12 of the 16 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 95-85 loss at SMU. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Georgia Tech.
|--
|19-7
|24
Utah St.
|Mason Falslev finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 75-56 win over Boise State. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at Nevada.
|--
|23-3
|25
Saint Louis
|Quentin Jones missed nine of the 12 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 81-76 loss at Saint Louis. The Billikens' next game is Friday against VCU.
|--
|24-2
|26
Villanova
|Acaden Lewis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 92-89 overtime win at Xavier. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against UConn.
|--
|21-5