Monday's biggest development wasn't Gonzaga and Saint Mary's both winning to set up another great West Coast Conference Tournament title game — although both did win to do exactly that. No, Monday's biggest development was Kansas coach Bill Self announcing on "Hawk Talk" that Kevin McCullar and Hunter Dickinson will each miss the Big 12 Tournament while recovering from injury, leaving the Jayhawks extremely limited heading into a postseason event featuring 10 schools ranked in the top 45 of the NET.

That's the bad news.

But the good news for KU fans is that Self said a MRI conducted on Dickinson's shoulder showed that he "did not tear it" during Saturday's 76-46 loss at Houston. Self added that Dickinson "should be practicing full speed by the start of next week" and "should be fine" for the NCAA Tournament.

McCullar's knee injury is a little more complicated in the sense that it's been lingering for more than a month and already caused him to miss five games. But Self sounded similarly optimistic about where McCullar should be after resting alongside Dickinson through this week's Big 12 Tournament.

"Our goal for Kevin is very similar to [our goal for] Hunter in that [he'll do] non-contact stuff [this week] and then by Monday be practicing," Self said. "So that's what we're hopeful for."

KU's decision to withhold its top two players from the Big 12 Tournament -- a pair of seniors who are combining to average 36.3 points, 16.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game -- seems strategic more than anything else. Simply put, if the options are to continue to let McCullar limp through his final season in college or to temporarily shut him down in an attempt to get him back close to 100% for the start of the NCAA Tournament, the latter option is clearly better and smarter. Now, even if the Jayhawks open the NCAA Tournament as early as possible on March 21, McCullar and Dickinson will have had 12 days between games to rest and recover.

"We're the least healthy we've been all year [right now]," Self said. "We have the least number of players available to us [this week than] we've had all year, but we should be the most healthy we've been in a long time when the NCAA Tournament starts."

Kansas is No. 15 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the 21st consecutive day. No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 UCon and No. 3 Houston are now locks to be the top three seeds (in some order) in the NCAA Tournament. The only question is which school will join them and be the fourth No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday — North Carolina, Tennessee or somebody else?

Top 25 And 1 rankings