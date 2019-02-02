College Basketball Rankings: Iowa beats Michigan and jumps to 16th in the updated Top 25 And 1
The Wolverines fall out of the top five after losing to the Hawkeyes on the road 74-59 Friday night
It was a busy Friday in college basketball with five teams in the Top 25 And 1 in action. Michigan lost to Iowa 74-59. Buffalo lost to Bowling Green 92-88. And Wisconsin extended its winning streak to five games with a 69-61 victory over Maryland in which Ethan Happ had 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.
So there is movement in Saturday's Top 25 And 1.
I jumped Iowa to 16th and Wisconsin to 17th -- which caused Maryland, Villanova, Iowa State, LSU, NC State, Purdue, Kansas State and Mississippi State to each drop, no fault of their own. And Buffalo is now 26th because the Bulls' resume is taking serious hits. They're now just 3-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with an additional sub-100 loss to Northern Illinois. They're 2-2 in their past four games heading into next weekend's game with Central Michigan.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 19-1 record features nine wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. UT will take a 15-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Texas A&M.
|--
|19-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming by a bucket at Duke. Virginia will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Miami.
|--
|19-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 11 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke in the Maui Invitational.
|--
|20-2
|4
|Duke
|Duke improved to 11-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams via Monday's win at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with St. John's.
|--
|18-2
|5
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans' 13-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Purdue. Michigan State is 12-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-15 losses.
|1
|18-3
|6
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are just 3-2 in their past five games after Friday's loss at Iowa. Michigan is 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|1
|20-2
|7
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' seven-game winning streak features wins over Kansas, Mississippi State and Auburn. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses.
|--
|17-3
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Boise State.
|--
|20-1
|9
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 8-1 in their past nine games with wins over Virginia Tech and NC State. UNC is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-35 losses.
|--
|16-4
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games with Wednesday's victory at Butler. Marquette is 11-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|19-3
|11
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies won at Miami on Wednesday to improve to 6-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. Two of Virginia Tech's three losses are to teams ranked in the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-3
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Texas Tech will take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas.
|--
|17-4
|13
|Houston
|The Cougars have won six straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 8-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|21-1
|14
|Louisville
|The Cardinals have won six straight games since losing at Pitt in OT. Louisville is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|16-5
|15
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks lost at Texas on Tuesday and are just 4-4 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury. Kansas is 1-5 on the road.
|--
|16-5
|16
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Friday's blowout of Michigan. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|9
|17-5
|17
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Minnesota. Wisconsin is 11-5 vs. top-100 Kenpom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky.
|9
|16-6
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 9-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Wednesday's game at Nebraska. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|2
|17-6
|19
|Villanova
|The Wildcats have won nine consecutive games since losing at Kansas. Villanova is 10-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss.
|2
|17-4
|20
|Iowa St.
|Lindell Wigginton scored a season-high 28 points Wednesday in Iowa State's win over West Virginia. The Cyclones have only lost three times since Wigginton returned from a foot injury just before Christmas.
|2
|16-5
|21
|LSU
|The Tigers won at Texas A&M on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 10 games. LSU is 9-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-80 losses.
|2
|17-3
|22
|NC State
|NC State's resume features five wins over top-100 KenPom teams and just one sub-15 loss. Four of the Wolfpack's five losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|2
|16-5
|23
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 9-1 in their past 10 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|1
|15-6
|24
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats' five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by a Texas A&M team that's 1-5 in the SEC. KSU is 11-3 in games in which Dean Wade plays heading into its weekend game at Oklahoma State.
|1
|15-5
|25
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Four of Mississippi State's five losses are by five-or-fewer points.
|1
|15-5
|26
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 2-2 in their past four games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 5-3 vs. top-125 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|5
|19-3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prediction: Texas Tech at Kansas
The No. 11 Jayhawks play host to the No. 16 Red Raiders in a Big 12 battle Saturday
-
Bracketology: Michigan falls to No. 2
This was not a great night for the Wolverines
-
NC State vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated NC State vs. Virginia Tech hoops 10,000 tim...
-
Duke vs. St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. St. John's game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida game 10,000...
-
North Carolina vs Louisville odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Louisville vs. UNC game 10,000 t...