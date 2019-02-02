College Basketball Rankings: Iowa beats Michigan and jumps to 16th in the updated Top 25 And 1

It was a busy Friday in college basketball with five teams in the Top 25 And 1 in action. Michigan lost to Iowa 74-59. Buffalo lost to Bowling Green 92-88. And Wisconsin extended its winning streak to five games with a 69-61 victory over Maryland in which Ethan Happ had 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

So there is movement in Saturday's Top 25 And 1.

I jumped Iowa to 16th and Wisconsin to 17th -- which caused Maryland, Villanova, Iowa State, LSU, NC State, Purdue, Kansas State and Mississippi State to each drop, no fault of their own. And Buffalo is now 26th because the Bulls' resume is taking serious hits. They're now just 3-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with an additional sub-100 loss to Northern Illinois. They're 2-2 in their past four games heading into next weekend's game with Central Michigan.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1