College basketball rankings: Iowa, led by player of year candidate Luka Garza, jumps to No. 17 in Top 25 And 1

Is Iowa's Luka Garza about to win national player of the year?

In short, he might, because the junior center turned in another big performance Sunday in a 72-65 victory over Illinois. He took 16 shots, made nine of them and finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes. So Garza has now scored at least 20 points in seven straight games -- and, on the season, he's now averaging 23.0 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 54.6% from the field. His Player Efficiency Rating of 36.25 ranks first nationally.

It really is remarkable -- and mostly out of nowhere.

Garza was a nice player last season -- one who averaged 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per contest for a team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. But, right or wrong, he didn't even make our list of the Top 100 And 1 best college basketball players entering this season. (For what it's worth, I don't remember anybody complaining.) And yet here we are, less than four months later, and Luka Garza is a legitimate candidate -- along with Marquette's Markus Howard, Dayton's Obi Toppin, Duke's Vernon Carey, Seton Hall's Myles Powell and a few others -- to earn national player of the year honors in the 2019-20 season.

Incredible stuff.

Garza's Hawkeyes moved to No. 17 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- which pushed Butler, just 2-4 in its past six, down one spot. Iowa is 6-1 in its past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Maryland. The Hawkeyes' next game is Wednesday at Purdue.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings