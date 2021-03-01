Another week, another major shakeup in college basketball's weekly Coaches Poll. The rankings released Monday feature a makeover in the top five with Baylor's first loss of the season triggering a new No. 2. It also heavily spotlights Big Ten powers, with four programs from the conference littered about the top 10.

Most prominent among those is Michigan, which jumped a spot to its highest ranking of the season at No. 2. Illinois held steady at No. 4, while Iowa's strong week boosted it four spots to No. 8. Rounding out the quartet of contenders is Ohio State, which dropped its third straight on Sunday but managed to hang around at No. 10. Its five-spot drop was the second-largest among ranked teams behind Virginia and USC both tumbling six spots.

The week's biggest riser in the poll was West Virginia. It defeated TCU and Kansas State in the last week to improve to six wins in its last seven games. The Mountaineers are No. 5 in the poll this week, their highest ranking all season.

Gonzaga received 31 of this week's possible 32 first-place votes, which is the most all season. It's the first time Baylor, which started the season at No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, did not earn a first-place vote. The only remaining first-place vote this week that did not go to Gonzaga went to Michigan.

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 43; Colorado 43; UCLA 25; Brigham Young 25; Wichita St. 21; Maryland 21; Drake 19; Clemson 18; Florida 14; Connecticut 14; Missouri 12; Belmont 11; Tennessee 9; Winthrop 6; North Carolina 6; Rutgers 3; Xavier 2; Louisville 2; Toledo 1; St. Bonaventure 1; Michigan St 1.